INVESTOR ALERT: Navan, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Navan Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Navan class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Navan’s offering documents issued in connection with Navan’s October 31, 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Captioned McCown v. Navan, Inc., No. 26-cv-01550 (N.D. Cal.), the Navan class action lawsuit charges Navan and certain of Navan’s top executives and directors and underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Navan operates an AI-powered software platform to simplify the travel and expense experience, benefiting users, customers, and suppliers. According to the Navan class action lawsuit, on or about October 31, 2025, Navan conducted its IPO, issuing nearly 37 million shares to the public at the offering price of $25.00 per share.

The Navan class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state that Navan would increase its sales and marketing expenses by 39% just months after the IPO to sustain its revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth.

The Navan class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 15, 2025, Navan reported its earnings for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, and disclosed that it increased its sales and marketing expenses to nearly $95 million, a 39% increase from its $68.5 million sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ending July 31, 2025. On this news, the price of Navan stock fell nearly 12%, according to the Navan class action lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that by the commencement of the Navan class action lawsuit, the price of Navan stock has traded as low as $9.20 per share, a nearly 63% decline from the $25.00 per share IPO price.

