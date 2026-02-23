Clear Street Expands into Asia-Pacific Region With Acquisition of Boom Securities

Unlocks Access to APAC Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced it has entered into an agreement on January 30, 2026 to acquire BOOM Securities (H.K.) Limited (“Boom” or “Boom Securities”), Hong Kong’s first licensed online brokerage. In connection with the acquisition, and acknowledging the firm’s continued prioritization of entering new markets through both organic and acquisition-led strategies, Clear Street appointed John Deters to the role of Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

Ed Tilly, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, “This acquisition is a milestone in our global expansion and our first acquisition-led entry into the APAC region. Boom has built a trusted, proven franchise over nearly three decades, and we are excited to bring that franchise onto Clear Street as we continue expanding into high-growth markets.”

Tilly continued, “The Boom transaction illustrates our repeatable and scalable model: migrating a successful business onto Clear Street’s cloud-based data and technology infrastructure, while gaining access to compelling new markets. Our unified platform allows us to deliver speed, scale and transparency to clients across the Clear Street ecosystem, and the Boom acquisition is an exciting example of our global intentions.”

The strategic move provides Clear Street with immediate access to the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) market while securing key regulatory licenses and infrastructure needed to serve institutional and individual clients across 18 global markets. Founded in 1997, Boom Securities brings more than $2 billion in assets under management and thousands of active clients — all of which are expected to migrate over to Clear Street’s unified technology platform.

Boom’s clients gain access to Clear Street’s platform of expanding products and services, including enhanced cross-margining capabilities, multi-asset portfolio management and real-time data analytics while maintaining the personalized service and multi-lingual support that has defined Boom’s client relationships across the APAC region.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, and is expected to close in mid -2026.

Executive Appointment

In tandem with the Boom transaction, Clear Street announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of John Deters to the role of Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. Deters’ mandate is to drive Clear Street’s long-term strategy and growth agenda, partnering with the executive team to identify and execute the highest-impact opportunities across products, partnerships, M&A, joint ventures and more. He will lead corporate development and strategic initiatives—bringing deep experience in global market infrastructure, M&A and multi-asset platform buildouts—to help further differentiate Clear Street’s capabilities and accelerate scalable revenue growth.

Most recently, Deters served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Cboe Global Markets, where he helped shape corporate strategy, global expansion and acquisition activity across geographies and business lines. Earlier, he was a Vice President in Investment Banking at Barclays/Lehman Brothers, advising financial infrastructure and fintech clients on strategic reviews, financings and large-scale public M&A transactions. Deters also served as M&A lawyer at Skadden Arps in the U.S. and abroad and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Withdrawal of Form S-1, Company to Relaunch IPO in Future

Uriel Cohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear Street said, “Our global build and product velocity continues at a rapid pace. We explored the opportunity to go public but ultimately decided not to proceed at this time due to market conditions. We are focused on what we do best, providing sophisticated investors the tools and access previously reserved for only the largest hedge funds and institutions, all through our unique technology platform.”

