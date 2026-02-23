Alm. Brand A/S - Rasmus Werner Nielsen has chosen to step down as CEO of Alm. Brand A/S – Deputy CEO Andreas Ruben Madsen appointed new CEO

Following the successful completion of the merger of Alm. Brand and Codan, Rasmus Werner Nielsen has chosen to step down as CEO of Alm. Brand A/S.

Deputy CEO and CFO Andreas Ruben Madsen is appointed as the new CEO of Alm. Brand Group effective from 1 March.

Andreas Ruben Madsen has been employed with the group for ten years, the last six years as CFO and member of the Group Executive Management and, since March 2025, as Deputy CEO.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jais Valeur says:

“Andreas Ruben Madsen has played a crucial role in the transformation of Alm. Brand from a financial supermarket to the strong, fully-focused Danish non-life insurer that Alm. Brand Group is today. At the same time, he has been instrumental to the development of the group’s strategy for the next three years, and it is only natural that he now takes over and heads the implementation of the strategy.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Rasmus Werner Nielsen for his tremendous efforts as CEO since 2019. He has steered the company through a transformation that only few companies can manage to successfully complete in such a short span of time, and he is handing over a well-run company that has delivered on the targets set for the strategy period and has performed strongly in 2025. This is indeed a well chosen time for him to step down.”

Rasmus Werner Nielsen says:

“It has been a huge privilege to help create an Alm. Brand Group that is strongly positioned in the market, supported by a strong corporate culture and so many talented employees. With the completed strategy period and the realization of the very ambitious targets for 2025, as well as the launch of the new strategy, now is the right time for me to start a new chapter.”

From 1 March 2026, the Group Executive Management will consist of Andreas Ruben Madsen (CEO), Camilla Amstrup (CCO) and Bo Krag Esbensen (COO).

