CORRECTION -- Dime Community Bank to Rebrand as Dime Commercial Bank

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that, subject to shareholder approval, it will change its name to “Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc.”. The Bank’s name will change to “Dime Commercial Bank”. These changes will be effective soon after the Annual Shareholder Meeting (May 28, 2026), where there will be a vote to approve the Company’s name change.

The Company is also transferring the listing of its securities to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on or around April 7, 2026.

As part of its rebrand, the Company put out an investor presentation which can be found here.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

