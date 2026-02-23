Belo Sun Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX, OTCQB:BSXGF) is pleased to report that all meeting matters put forth to the shareholders (the “Shareholders”), as voted on by the disinterested shareholders, were duly approved at its special meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”).
At the Meeting, the 91.99% of the disinterested Shareholders approved the issuance of up to 56,565,697 common shares of the Company to La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (“La Mancha”) pursuant to the private placement previously announced by the Company on December 22, 2025 (the “Private Placement”).
A total of 260,820,988 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 55.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Belo Sun would like to express its gratitude to its Shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.
Clovis Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: “We are pleased our Shareholders recognize the value of La Mancha’s support, and we look forward to continued mutual success as we responsibly advance the Volta Grande Gold Project. With Shareholder approval now in place, we expect to close the Private Placement in the coming days.”
