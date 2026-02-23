DOOR INVESTOR REMINDER: Masonite International Corporation Investors Have Until April 7, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role – Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you sold your Masonite International Corporation (“Masonite” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DOOR) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until April 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of June 5, 2023 through February 8, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that at the time that Masonite was repurchasing Masonite stock throughout the Class Period, Masonite knew that it had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning to purchase all outstanding shares of Masonite common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of Masonite common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which Masonite was repurchasing Masonite common stock from unsuspecting class members. Thus, Masonite had an obligation to disclose that it had received these formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning or abstain from purchasing Masonite stock from unsuspecting investors.

On February 9, 2024, prior to market open, Masonite issued a press release announcing the execution of the arrangement agreement. Finally, eight months after receiving the first offer from Owens Corning to acquire Masonite, the Company apprised investors that Owens Corning was willing to acquire all the Company’s outstanding stock for $133 per share, a significant cash premium over Masonite’s then stock price of $94.09 per share. On this news, the price of Masonite shares rose by $33.85 per share, or approximately 35.1%, from $96.56 per share on February 8, 2024 to close at $130.41 on February 9, 2024.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you sold Masonite securities during the class period, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com