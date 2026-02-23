MacroGenics Announces Pausing of Enrollment of New Study Participants in LINNET Trial

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 2 LINNET study of lorigerlimab, an investigational, bispecific DART® molecule that targets PD-1 and CTLA-4, in patients with gynecologic cancers. Under the partial clinical hold, no new patients will be enrolled in the LINNET study until the partial hold is lifted by the FDA. Current study participants may continue to receive study drug.

The FDA’s partial clinical hold was initiated following the Company’s recent notification to the FDA of a temporary pause in enrollment of new participants in the LINNET trial due to the occurrence of recent safety events. The safety events that prompted the enrollment pause occurred across four patients and included Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (N=2), Grade 4 myocarditis (N=1), and Grade 4 neutropenia and concurrent septic shock (N=1) which led to a Grade 5 event. To date, 41 study participants have been dosed at 6 mg/kg every 3 weeks across the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and clear cell gynecologic cancer (CCGC) cohorts.

“At MacroGenics, our top priority is patient safety,” said Eric Risser, President and CEO. “MacroGenics is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to resolve the partial clinical hold and we intend to resume study enrollment as soon as possible.”

About the LINNET Study

The LINNET study is evaluating lorigerlimab, an investigational, bispecific DART® molecule that targets PD-1 and CTLA-4, as monotherapy in a Simon two-stage trial in eligible patients with PROC who have received up to three prior lines of therapy. If a predefined activity threshold is met in the first stage — based on approximately 20 patients — the study may expand to enroll an additional 20 patients. The study was also designed to enroll up to 20 patients with CCGC who have received at least one prior line of therapy. The primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR), with multiple secondary endpoints.

