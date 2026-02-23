OSTIN LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ostin (OST) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Ostin securities between May 11, 2025 and June 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Ostin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OST) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ostin securities between May 11, 2025 and June 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, on September 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a criminal indictment in the Eastern District of Virginia charging defendants Lai Kui Sen, Ostin's co-Chief Executive Officer, and Yan Zhao, a financial advisor, with conspiracy to commit securities fraud under Title 18, and wire fraud and securities fraud under Title 15. The indictment alleges that the defendants, along with at least fifteen co-conspirators, orchestrated a scheme that netted over $110 million in illicit proceeds.



The plaintiff alleges that beginning in April 2025, Lai Kui Sen and co-conspirators engineered a fraudulent sequence of securities offerings specifically designed to place the majority of Ostin shares in the hands of at least fifteen co-conspirators for pennies per share or, in many cases, for no consideration whatsoever. These securities offerings were synchronized with a fraudulent campaign to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of Ostin stock through social media and messaging service applications, including paid promotions that impersonated actual investment advisors and financial professionals.



During the class period, the fraudulent promotional campaign artificially inflated the value of Ostin from an approximately $22 million company (based on a stock price of $0.78 on April 14, 2025) into a greater than $1 billion company by market capitalization (based on a peak stock price of $9.40 on June 26, 2025). As Ostin's stock price rose, Yan Zhao and Lai Kui Sen facilitated the opening of brokerage accounts on behalf of co-conspirators, which were used to hold the millions of OST shares that were obtained through non-bona fide securities offerings to the co-conspirators.



On June 26, 2025, Ostin investors suffered devastating losses when the selloff destroyed over $950 million (representing over 94%) of Ostin’s market capitalization in a single day. The stock plummeted from an intraday high of $9.40 to a closing price of $0.55.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ostin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: