Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Navan, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Navan (NAVN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NAVN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Navan securities pursuant to the Offering Documents. Investors have until April 24, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

On October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.





According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District of California, Northern District and captioned McCown v. Navan, Inc., Case No. 5:26-cv-01550, the Offering Documents used to effectuate Navan’s IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses. As the truth about the Company’s business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Navan investors to suffer significant damages. Indeed, by the commencement of the action, Navan’s shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, representing a decline of over 60% from the Offering Price.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navan shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

