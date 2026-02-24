Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Ramaco Resources and Beyond Meat Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Class Period: July 31, 2025 to October 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco’s Brook Mine in northern Wyoming is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and reveals that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.”

On this news, Ramaco’s stock price fell $3.81, or 9.6%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the Ramaco class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/METC



Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Class Period: February 27, 2025 to November 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 24, 2026

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Beyond Meat's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; and (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC.

For more information on the Beyond Meat class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BYND



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com