Treefera Market Insights Now Available in Smartkarma

LONDON , Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treefera , the AI-native first-mile intelligence platform for ag & soft commodities, today announced that its Market Intelligence products are now available through Smartkarma , the global investment intelligence platform. The distribution partnership provides Smartkarma subscribers with field- and plantation-level yield and production area forecasts and risk assessments with quantified uncertainty ahead of official reporting – creating new opportunities in the commodity markets.



In finance, decisions are expected to be grounded in precise, timely and defensible data, with risk and uncertainty continuously evaluated and positions updated as new information emerges. Yet in agriculture and soft commodities, data remains fragmented, delayed and heavily averaged, often overlooking the real-world conditions at the source of supply where much of the risk forms. By the time disruptions appear in official figures, consensus has already taken shape, forcing markets to react rather than act.



The partnership between Treefera and Smartkarma addresses this imbalance by equipping traders and analysts with Treefera’s direct field-level intelligence, powered by satellite data, growth-stage scientific modelling and deep learning.



“Smartkarma is focused on delivering differentiated, actionable intelligence to over 250 institutional investors and trading desks globally. As we expand our commodities coverage, Treefera’s first-mile agricultural forecasts add a powerful layer of forward-looking, probabilistic insight to our platform. For market participants active in US agricultural and global soft commodity markets, earlier visibility into supply conditions and quantified uncertainty enhances positioning, volatility assessment and risk management, while further strengthening the depth and expertise of our Insight Provider community,” said Raghav Kapoor, CEO Smartkarma.



Treefera’s yield and risk forecasts are embedded within the Smartkarma platform, enabling users to anticipate supply shifts, assess volatility more accurately and allocate capital with greater confidence. Current datasets span corn, wheat, coffee, cocoa, sugar and cattle, with expansion underway across soy, palm oil, rice, cotton and natural rubber in key producing regions.



“Early clarity on what is happening at the origin of a supply chain gives financial analysts more options, allowing trading desks to respond before revisions land. But that clarity only comes with reliable, early signals that can be acted on quickly,” said Jonathan Horn, CEO & Founder of Treefera. “By putting our Market Intelligence directly into the hands of the traders and investors who rely on Smartkarma, we are helping them understand signal changes as they happen, giving them a measurable information advantage when it comes to pricing and risk.”

This distribution partnership comes on the back of Treefera’s Market Intelligence launch – expanding the first-mile intelligence platform’s reach to commodity traders, analysts, and procurement teams who need earlier visibility into yield, planted area and supply shifts. Unlike traditional top-down market data based on surveys and national averages, Market Intelligence starts at the field-and-plantation level and aggregates upward, preserving sub-regional variation and reflecting the real-world conditions that drive supply disruption, volatility and pricing pressure. Forecasts are updated and released weekly throughout the season, with uncertainty narrowing as harvest approaches.



The precision of the model was recently demonstrated with Treefera’s U.S. corn yield forecast – projecting 187.6 bushels per acre in December 2025 compared to the USDA’s final figure of 186.5 in January 2026. A month in advance, Treefera’s model was within 1% of the USDA’s final figure with quantified uncertainty.



To learn more about the Treefera platform and receive a demo, visit: https://www.treefera.com/

About Treefera

Treefera is an AI-native first-mile intelligence platform focused on global ag & soft commodities. Through proprietary science and advanced AI modelling, Treefera synthesizes satellite imagery, environmental signals and field-level data into Market, Risk and Environmental Intelligence at plot resolution and in near real time. The platform converts first-mile conditions into financial-grade insight – replacing lagged, aggregated datasets with defensible intelligence from source. Headquartered in London with a global footprint, Treefera serves Trading, Financial Services, Supply Chain and Agriculture and Forestry organizations that depend on understanding risk and value where production begins. Learn more at https://www.treefera.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .