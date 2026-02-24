First Community Credit Union Celebrates Major Milestone with Large Donation to Houston Charities

Houston, TX, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Credit Union (First Community) proudly announced the achievement of a major strategic milestone, reaching $2.9 billion in assets, marking the successful attainment of a long‑term organizational goal. In celebration, First Community is honoring its people‑first mission by announcing a $228,500 donation, funded by its employees, to two impactful Houston nonprofits: Bo’s Place and Houston Children’s Charity. This milestone and the accompanying charitable gift underscore the credit union’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves and recognizing the employees who make its continued growth possible.

Employee-Led Philanthropy and Community Impact

Employees were invited to vote on 35 Houston-area charities to determine which organizations would receive milestone donations on their behalf. At the First Community staff meeting held on January 21, leadership announced that the two charities receiving the highest number of votes were Bo’s Place and Houston Children’s Charity.

Supporting the Heart of Houston

“We are proud to present each of these extraordinary organizations with a check for $114,250 to be used to assist in the impactful work they provide in our communities,” said TJ Tijerina, President and CEO of First Community Credit Union. “We are so grateful to partner with Bo’s Place and Houston Children’s Charity and to support the incredible services they deliver each day.”

“Surpassing our long-term asset goal is a milestone we celebrate not only within our organization but also by giving back to our community,” Tijerina continued. “Bo’s Place and Houston Children’s Charity embody values of compassion, support, and hope, which align deeply with First Community’s mission and roots.”

First Community is proud to see both Houston Children’s Charity and Bo’s Place selected by the employees of First Community, as their missions reflect the compassion and community values our employees champion.

Houston Children’s Charity’s commitment to ensuring that no legitimate request for assistance from underprivileged, abused, and disabled children goes unanswered, along with its decades of providing essential services such as beds, clothing, school supplies, transportation, and other critical support to more than 3 million Houston-area children, represents an impact our employees are honored to support.

“We are deeply grateful to First Community Credit Union and its employees for this extraordinary gift and for choosing Houston Children’s Charity as a beneficiary of such a meaningful milestone,” said Laura S. Ward, President & CEO of Houston Children’s Charity. “This generous donation will have an immediate and lasting impact on the children and families we serve, helping ensure that no legitimate request for assistance goes unanswered. We are honored to be supported by an organization whose people-first values so closely align with our mission and who truly believe that investing in children strengthens the entire Houston community.”

Likewise, Bo’s Place carries a deeply meaningful mission to enhance the lives of those who have experienced the death of a loved one by offering free grief support services for children, families, and adults, and by operating the only free, ongoing grief support program for children and families in Greater Houston, grounded in the belief that healing occurs when individuals can share their stories in a supportive environment.

“We are so very grateful to FCCU for its extraordinary generosity. Your support of our mission will create meaningful impact in the lives of the families that we serve. We are deeply honored by FCCU's partnership and inspired by your commitment to our community. Thank you for your gift, which will heal the hearts of children and families at Bo’s Place.” said Katherine Parsley, Executive Director, Bo’s Place.

About First Community Credit Union

Founded in 1954 by Spring Branch ISD, First Community serves the diverse needs of over 179,000 members with a full array of financial services, 14 full-service branches and on the strength of $2.9 billion in assets. First Community is federally insured by the NCUA and an equal housing opportunity lender. Their mission is to empower members so they can achieve their financial goals. First Community is open to anyone that lives, works, attends school or worships or is part of a Select Employee Group (SEG) in the 41 Texas counties they serve ranging from Houston, DFW, Austin, and San Antonio, or is a relative or family member of an FCCU member or employee. To learn more about First Community, visit FCCU.org.

About Bo’s Place

Bo’s Place exists to offer support and community to those who have experienced the death of a loved one. A non-profit, free-of-charge bereavement center, Bo’s Place provides multiple grief support services for children, families, and adults, as well as education and resources for those who assist people in grief. Bo’s Place operates on the belief that it is helpful and healing for grieving children and adults to share their stories, memories, experiences, thoughts, and feelings with those who can understand their journey. Bo’s Place offers the only free on-going grief support program in the greater Houston area for children and their families. For more information, please visit https://bosplace.org and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Houston’s Children’s Charity

Houston Children's Charity is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind. Founded in 1996, Houston Children’s Charity provides programs including Chariots for Children, A Better Night’s Sleep, Back2School, HCC Closet, Adopt-A-Family, and Houston Children’s Charity Family Emergency Fund at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. With the support of dedicated sponsors and committed volunteers, Houston Children’s Charity has served over 8 million children and will leave no legitimate request for assistance unanswered. For more information, please visit https://houstonchildrenscharity.org/and follow us on Facebook, & Instagram.

