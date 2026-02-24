Innovate UtilityCX Announces Program Tracks Ahead of IUCX Conference 2026

Tampa, FL , Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate UtilityCX (IUCX) today announced IUCX Conference 2026, taking place on April 13 – 16, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL. The event marks 50 years of IUCX convening utility professionals to share peer-driven insight, practical learning, and real-world strategies across customer experience, operations, and workforce transformation.

IUCX Conference 2026 brings together leaders from electric, gas, and water utilities across North America to explore how utilities are adapting to rising customer expectations, workforce transitions, affordability pressures, and rapid technology change—without relying on vendor-led narratives or one-size-fits-all solutions.



Innovate Utility CX - IUCX

This milestone year reflects both IUCX’s legacy and its forward-looking focus. The 2026 program emphasizes shared experience over theory, highlighting what utilities are learning from one another as they modernize service delivery, strengthen operational resilience, and invest in their people.

A Practitioner-Led Agenda Built Around the Utility Customer Lifecycle

The four-day program features workshops, industry benchmark discussions, keynote presentations, and peer forums aligned to the full utility customer journey—from account inquiry and billing through field operations, credit and collections, digital engagement, and leadership development.

Educational tracks include:

● Billing & Payments

● Contact Center

● Credit & Collections

● Digital Engagement

● Field Services

● Strategy & Analytics

● Leadership Development

● Disruptors & Emerging Technologies



Innovate Utility CX - IUCX

Sessions are designed to balance operational reality with forward-looking insight, addressing topics such as AI adoption, affordability strategies, workforce evolution, cybersecurity considerations, and customer trust in regulated environments. The full topic agenda is available on the IUCX website.

Expanded Programs and Specialized Forums

In addition to the core conference, IUCX Conference 2026 includes several specialized programs:

● Executive Summit (April 13 – 14) – An invitation-based, peer-focused forum for senior utility leaders centered on strategy, leadership, and enterprise-scale customer experience.

● Key Account Forum (April 13 – 14) – A collaborative setting for key account managers addressing high-impact customer relationships and complex service needs.

● Deep Dives (April 14) – A pre-conference, utility-only working session where attendees share and compare real-world business processes and customer programs across billing, contact centers, credit and collections, digital engagement, customer assistance, and field services in a discussion-based, collaborative format.

● ENGAGE311 (April 14 – 16) – A parallel event for 311 and local government contact center leaders focused on service design, CX, and operational innovation.

● FlowForward (April 15) – A dedicated water utility forum exploring infrastructure, digital transformation, affordability, and customer service challenges unique to water providers.

● Women in Utilities (April 15 – 16) – A leadership-focused program bringing together women and allies in the utility industry to explore professional growth, mentorship, leadership transitions, and real-world strategies for navigating change across utility organizations.



Innovate Utility CX - IUCX

Celebrating 50 Years of Shared Learning

IUCX Conference 2026 also serves as the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration, recognizing five decades of peer learning, professional collaboration, and industry stewardship. The conference includes Excellence Awards recognizing innovation in customer experience, people and process, digital engagement, and field operations.

Registration and Attendance

IUCX Conference 2026 is open to utility professionals from municipal, cooperative, and investor-owned utilities, as well as industry partners participating in a vendor-neutral learning environment. Group discounts and early registration pricing are available.



The event is designed for:

● Utility customer experience leaders

● Customer operations and contact center managers

● Billing, meter-to-cash, and credit & collections leaders

● Digital transformation and IT leaders

● Utility executives and strategy professionals

###



Media Contact

IUCX Media Relations

903-893-3214

communications@iucx.org

https://www.iucx.org/