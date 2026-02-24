Neutys Launches AI-Driven Web3 Intelligence Ecosystem for Decentralized Market Analytics

BERTRANGE, Luxemburg , Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutys today announced the official launch of its AI-Driven Web3 Intelligence Ecosystem, a technology platform designed to provide data analysis and automated monitoring tools across decentralized digital markets, including NFTs, GameFi, metaverse projects, and blockchain-based assets.





The newly introduced ecosystem integrates proprietary artificial intelligence models with Web3 data infrastructure to analyze blockchain activity, liquidity flows, and project-level performance indicators in real time. According to the company, the system has been developed to enhance transparency and structured data access within decentralized environments.

The launch marks Neutys’ expansion into AI-powered analytics for Web3 participants seeking consolidated reporting and automated data processing. The platform’s architecture includes real-time dashboards, asset allocation tracking, and algorithmic analytical outputs designed to interpret large-scale blockchain datasets.

Company representatives stated that the AI models continuously evaluate historical performance data, ecosystem metrics, and volatility patterns to generate structured insights. The system operates through automated processing mechanisms intended to streamline data interpretation without requiring manual analysis.

The Web3 Intelligence Ecosystem supports monitoring across multiple decentralized sectors, including NFT marketplaces, GameFi platforms, and metaverse-based digital economies. Users can access portfolio analytics, reporting summaries, and AI-generated evaluations through a centralized interface.

In addition to analytical tools, the platform incorporates risk-monitoring parameters designed to assess project activity and ecosystem behavior across blockchain networks. The company noted that the system is structured to support transparency through detailed reporting outputs and visible data metrics.

The launch represents a strategic development milestone for Neutys as it expands its technological infrastructure within decentralized digital markets. Further updates regarding platform integrations and ecosystem enhancements are expected in upcoming phases of development.

Media Details:

Company Name- Neutys

Name: Shosola-Unyumbi Pierre

Address: 19 Rue de l’Industrie8069 Bertrange, Luxemburg, 8069

Email: support@neutys.net

Phone No. - +352 26 42 85 55

Website: https://neutys.net/

