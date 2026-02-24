Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 (4Q25). Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Summary of Results 4Q25 vs. 4Q24
- The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 911.4 million, or 12.8%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 267.1 million, or 2.8%.
- Cost of services increased by Ps. 426.8 million, or 28.1%.
- Income from operations increased by Ps. 322.1 million, or 8.4%.
- EBITDA increased by Ps. 357.3 million, or 7.5%, an increase from Ps. 4,757.0 million in 4Q24 to Ps. 5,114.3 million in 4Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 66.9% in 4Q24 to 63.8% in 4Q25.
- Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 781.1 million, or 34.3%, from an income of Ps. 2,274.3 million in 4Q24 to an income of Ps. 1,493.3 million in 4Q25.
Company’s Financial Position:
During the 4Q25, total aeronautical revenues increased compared to 4Q24, primarily driven by the implementation in Mexico of the airport tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 period, as well as the opening of new routes. This effect was partially offset by the decrease in passenger traffic in Jamaica, resulting from the impact of Hurricane Melissa on the island in October 2025. Montego Bay Airport was affected, sustaining damage to the terminal building, equipment, and operational areas. As a precautionary measure, the airport suspended operations on October 26, 2025, resuming them on November 1. Kingston Airport experienced minor impacts and only required the preventive closure of its facilities on October 25, resuming regular operations on October 29. The recovery of passenger traffic in Jamaica will largely depend on the pace of restoration of the country’s hotel and tourism infrastructure.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported a financial position of Ps. 10,453.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Passenger Traffic
During 4Q25, the 14 airports operated by GAP recorded a decrease of 139.6 thousand total passengers, representing a 0.9% decrease compared to 4Q24.
During this period, the following new routes were inaugurated:
Domestic:
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Zihuatanejo
|November 2, 2025
|4 weekly
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Puebla
|November 2, 2025
|2 daily
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Villahermosa
|November 2, 2025
|1 daily
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Durango
|November 3, 2025
|3 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International:
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Bogota
|November 4, 2025
|2 weekly
|Air Canada
|Guadalajara
|Toronto
|November 4, 2025
|3 weekly
|Porter
|Puerto Vallarta
|Toronto
|November 14, 2025
|3 weekly
|Copa
|Los Cabos
|Panama City
|December 4, 2025
|3 weekly
|WestJet
|Montego Bay
|Quebec
|December 6, 2025
|1 weekly
|WestJet
|Guadalajara
|Calgary
|December 7, 2025
|2 weekly
|Air Transat
|Guadalajara
|Montreal
|December 13, 2025
|2 weekly
|Porter
|Puerto Vallarta
|Ottawa
|December 13, 2025
|2 weekly
|Flair
|Montego Bay
|Toronto
|December 14, 2025
|2 weekly
|Aeroméxico
|Guadalajara
|Seattle
|December 18, 2025
|1 daily
|Porter
|Puerto Vallarta
|Hamilton
|December 18, 2025
|2 weekly
|Wingo
|Montego Bay
|Bogota
|December 18, 2025
|2 weekly
|Delta
|Los Cabos
|Austin
|December 20, 2025
|1 daily
|Frontier
|Puerto Vallarta
|Atlanta
|December 20, 2025
|1 weekly
|Frontier
|Los Cabos
|Atlanta
|December 20, 2025
|1 weekly
|Frontier
|Los Cabos
|Las Vegas
|December 20, 2025
|1 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Guadalajara
|3,159.8
|3,432.8
|8.6
|%
|11,939.5
|12,727.9
|6.6
|%
|Tijuana*
|2,143.4
|2,121.8
|(1.0
|%)
|8,431.6
|8,556.0
|1.5
|%
|Los Cabos
|710.7
|670.9
|(5.6
|%)
|2,830.4
|2,841.6
|0.4
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|720.3
|768.7
|6.7
|%
|2,841.9
|3,123.4
|9.9
|%
|Montego Bay
|0.1
|0.0
|(100.0
|%)
|0.1
|0.0
|(61.3
|%)
|Guanajuato
|571.3
|573.3
|0.3
|%
|2,116.6
|2,241.5
|5.9
|%
|Hermosillo
|561.6
|529.9
|(5.6
|%)
|2,074.3
|2,121.2
|2.3
|%
|Kingston
|0.5
|0.2
|(52.8
|%)
|2.9
|1.2
|(57.7
|%)
|Morelia
|181.3
|209.8
|15.7
|%
|645.9
|777.3
|20.4
|%
|La Paz
|312.0
|344.1
|10.3
|%
|1,191.9
|1,300.0
|9.1
|%
|Mexicali
|261.8
|335.3
|28.1
|%
|1,026.9
|1,264.5
|23.1
|%
|Aguascalientes
|169.1
|166.4
|(1.6
|%)
|636.1
|649.6
|2.1
|%
|Los Mochis
|165.4
|182.8
|10.5
|%
|577.4
|705.7
|22.2
|%
|Manzanillo
|33.9
|37.1
|9.5
|%
|128.3
|134.7
|5.0
|%
|Total
|8,991.2
|9,373.2
|4.2
|%
|34,443.8
|36,444.7
|5.8
|%
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Guadalajara
|1,556.0
|1,572.5
|1.1
|%
|5,909.1
|5,968.7
|1.0
|%
|Tijuana*
|1,112.2
|1,052.8
|(5.3
|%)
|4,114.1
|4,094.0
|(0.5
|%)
|Los Cabos
|1,168.7
|1,187.8
|1.6
|%
|4,657.7
|4,688.3
|0.7
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|991.1
|1,004.5
|1.3
|%
|3,961.6
|3,824.3
|(3.5
|%)
|Montego Bay
|1,159.9
|624.7
|(46.1
|%)
|5,057.0
|4,469.0
|(11.6
|%)
|Guanajuato
|278.9
|277.8
|(0.4
|%)
|1,052.4
|1,059.9
|0.7
|%
|Hermosillo
|19.9
|22.6
|13.6
|%
|82.5
|81.9
|(0.8
|%)
|Kingston
|449.4
|429.6
|(4.4
|%)
|1,774.3
|1,840.0
|3.7
|%
|Morelia
|174.9
|205.0
|17.2
|%
|658.8
|730.7
|10.9
|%
|La Paz
|5.4
|12.1
|123.6
|%
|14.1
|37.6
|166.5
|%
|Mexicali
|1.7
|2.1
|22.2
|%
|7.3
|7.6
|4.6
|%
|Aguascalientes
|83.6
|88.8
|6.2
|%
|325.7
|334.5
|2.7
|%
|Los Mochis
|1.7
|1.8
|5.1
|%
|7.8
|7.9
|0.0
|%
|Manzanillo
|24.4
|24.2
|(1.1
|%)
|90.1
|96.5
|7.1
|%
|Total
|7,027.8
|6,506.2
|(7.4
|%)
|27,712.5
|27,241.0
|(1.7
|%)
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Guadalajara
|4,715.9
|5,005.2
|6.1
|%
|17,848.7
|18,696.6
|4.8
|%
|Tijuana*
|3,255.6
|3,174.7
|(2.5
|%)
|12,545.8
|12,650.0
|0.8
|%
|Los Cabos
|1,879.4
|1,858.7
|(1.1
|%)
|7,488.1
|7,529.9
|0.6
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|1,711.4
|1,773.2
|3.6
|%
|6,803.5
|6,947.7
|2.1
|%
|Montego Bay
|1,160.0
|624.7
|(46.1
|%)
|5,057.1
|4,469.1
|(11.6
|%)
|Guanajuato
|850.2
|851.1
|0.1
|%
|3,169.0
|3,301.5
|4.2
|%
|Hermosillo
|581.4
|552.5
|(5.0
|%)
|2,156.7
|2,203.1
|2.1
|%
|Kingston
|449.9
|429.8
|(4.5
|%)
|1,777.2
|1,841.2
|3.6
|%
|Morelia
|356.2
|414.8
|16.4
|%
|1,304.6
|1,508.1
|15.6
|%
|La Paz
|317.4
|356.2
|12.2
|%
|1,206.0
|1,337.6
|10.9
|%
|Mexicali
|263.5
|337.3
|28.0
|%
|1,034.1
|1,272.1
|23.0
|%
|Aguascalientes
|252.7
|255.2
|1.0
|%
|961.8
|984.1
|2.3
|%
|Los Mochis
|167.1
|184.6
|10.5
|%
|585.2
|713.6
|21.9
|%
|Manzanillo
|58.3
|61.3
|5.0
|%
|218.4
|231.2
|5.9
|%
|Total
|16,019.0
|15,879.4
|(0.9
|%)
|62,156.3
|63,685.7
|2.5
|%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Tijuana
|1,092.3
|1,034.1
|(5.3
|%)
|4,048.6
|4,018.1
|(0.8
|%)
Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|4,959,405
|5,585,454
|12.6
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|2,150,748
|2,436,075
|13.3
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,517,564
|1,873,248
|(25.6
|%)
|Total revenues
|9,627,717
|9,894,778
|2.8
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,518,017
|1,944,858
|28.1
|%
|Employee costs
|602,964
|692,238
|14.8
|%
|Maintenance
|292,933
|435,029
|48.5
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|228,903
|235,619
|2.9
|%
|Utilities
|145,671
|157,109
|7.9
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|80,522
|94,431
|17.3
|%
|Other operating expenses
|167,024
|330,432
|97.8
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|218,061
|239,849
|10.0
|%
|Concession taxes
|699,702
|765,371
|9.4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|923,444
|958,732
|3.8
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,517,564
|1,873,248
|(25.6
|%)
|Other (income)
|(82,602
|)
|(42,862
|)
|(48.1
|%)
|Total operating costs
|5,794,186
|5,739,196
|(0.9
|%)
|Income from operations
|3,833,531
|4,155,582
|8.4
|%
|Financial Result
|(618,028
|)
|(1,141,415
|)
|84.7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,215,503
|3,014,167
|(6.3
|%)
|Income taxes
|(1,046,324
|)
|(1,222,790
|)
|16.9
|%
|Net income
|2,169,179
|1,791,377
|(17.4
|%)
|Currency translation effect
|112,921
|(283,884
|)
|(351.4
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|(17,775
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|10,024
|(14,237
|)
|(242.0
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,274,349
|1,493,256
|(34.3
|%)
|Non-controlling interest
|(117,440
|)
|(63,992
|)
|(45.5
|%)
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,156,908
|1,429,264
|(33.7
|%)
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|EBITDA
|4,756,975
|5,114,314
|7.5
|%
|Comprehensive income
|2,274,349
|1,493,256
|(34.3
|%)
|Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
|4.5012
|2.9553
|(34.3
|%)
|Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
|2.4999
|1.6413
|(34.3
|%)
|Operating income margin
|39.8
|%
|42.0
|%
|5.5
|%
|Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|53.9
|%
|51.8
|%
|(3.9
|%)
|EBITDA margin
|49.4
|%
|51.7
|%
|4.6
|%
|EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|66.9
|%
|63.8
|%
|(4.7
|%)
|Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
|42.2
|%
|37.6
|%
|(10.8
|%)
|Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
|21.7
|%
|23.0
|%
|6.1
|%
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q25 and 4Q24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Figures in U.S. dollar were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.0057 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on December 31, 2025.
- For consolidating the Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 18.3151 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the three-month period ended December 31, 2025.
Revenues (4Q25 vs. 4Q24)
• Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 626.0 million, or 12.6%.
• Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 285.3 million, or 13.3%.
• Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 644.3 million, or 25.6%.
• Total revenues increased by Ps. 267.1 million, or 2.8%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:
- Revenues at the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 892.5 million, or 21.2%, compared to 4Q24. This increase was mainly driven by higher passenger revenues, which rose by Ps. 621.7 million, or 17.1%, reflecting the implementation of the new airport maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period, effective as of March 2025, as well as a 2.9% increase in passenger traffic during the quarter.
- Revenues at the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 266.4 million, or 35.7%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to a 34.5% decrease in passenger traffic during the quarter, resulting from the impact of the Hurricane Melissa, as previously described. Additionally, the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar negatively affected revenue translation, as the average exchange rate moved from Ps. 20.0691 in 4Q24 to Ps. 18.3151 in 4Q25, representing a peso appreciation of 8.7%.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Revenues at Mexican airports increased by Ps. 366.5 million, or 19.5%, compared to 4Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 262.9 million, or 28.3%, mainly driven by the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 129.2 million, or 37.4%, to this growth. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased Ps. 102.8 million, or 11.5%, primarily driven by the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of commercial contracts. The fastest-growing business lines were food and beverage, retail stores, ground transportation, and leasing of space, which together increased by Ps. 92.3 million, or 13.8%. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in timeshares, which declined Ps. 3.9 million, or 5.7%.
- Revenues at the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 81.2 million, or 29.5%, compared to 4Q24, primarily due to the decline in passenger traffic resulting from the impact of Hurricane Melissa and the peso appreciation in the 4Q25.
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|Businesses operated by third parties:
|Food and beverage
|281,075
|311,589
|10.9
|%
|Car rental
|197,765
|223,813
|13.2
|%
|Retail
|171,081
|171,425
|0.2
|%
|Duty-free
|196,043
|156,057
|(20.4
|%)
|Leasing of space
|100,036
|97,617
|(2.4
|%)
|Timeshares
|67,502
|63,633
|(5.7
|%)
|Other commercial revenues
|45,467
|56,688
|24.7
|%
|Ground transportation
|48,827
|53,919
|10.4
|%
|Communications and financial services
|29,143
|27,922
|(4.2
|%)
|Total
|1,136,938
|1,162,662
|2.3
|%
|Businesses operated directly by us:
|Cargo operation and bonded warehouse
|383,679
|509,613
|32.8
|%
|Car parking
|178,729
|206,898
|15.8
|%
|Convenience stores
|149,057
|171,256
|14.9
|%
|VIP Lounges
|151,715
|168,162
|10.8
|%
|Advertising
|50,674
|75,453
|48.9
|%
|Hotel operation
|36,531
|53,812
|47.3
|%
|Access control services
|-
|25,640
|100.0
|%
|Total
|950,384
|1,210,835
|27.4
|%
|Recovery of costs
|63,426
|62,578
|(1.3
|%)
|Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
|2,150,748
|2,436,075
|13.3
|%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 644.3 million, or 25.6%, compared to 4Q24. The change was composed of:
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, decreased by Ps. 651.9 million, or 29.9%, in line with the investments committed under the Master Development Program for the 2025–2029 period.
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased by Ps.7.6 million, or 2.3%.
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating costs decreased by Ps. 55.0 million, or 0.9%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 644.3 million, or 25.6%, decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12). This effect was partially offset by higher technical assistance and concession fees, which together increased by Ps. 87.5 million, or 9.6%; a Ps. 426.8 million, or 28.1%, increase in the cost of services; and a Ps. 35.3 million, or 3.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 589.3 million, or 18.0%, compared to 4Q24.
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
- Operating costs increased by Ps. 162.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to higher technical assistance and concession fees, which together increased by Ps. 293.1 million, or 41.6%; a Ps. 439.6 million, or 32.6%, increase in the cost of services; a Ps. 41.5 million, or 5.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization. This effect was partially offset by a Ps. 651.9 million, or 29.9%, decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 814.6 million, or 32.7%.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q25 was mainly due to:
- Maintenance increased by Ps. 131.8 million, or 54.6%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to the opening of new operational areas, airfield maintenance, and the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 42.0 million in the quarter.
- Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 108.1 million, or 56.0%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to higher consulting services for business acquisition projects totaling Ps. 121.4 million, partially offset by a decrease of Ps. 14.2 million in the allowance for doubtful accounts.
- Employee costs increased by Ps. 92.0 million, or 17.2%, compared to 4Q24 mainly due to an increase in personnel, salary adjustments, and amendments to the Federal Labor Law.
- Utilities increased by Ps. 19.7 million, or 20.4%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to an increase in the cost of energy in Mexico.
Jamaican Airports:
- Operating expenses decreased by Ps. 217.7 million, or 19.4%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to a reduction in concession fees of Ps. 205.5 million, or 54.4%; cost of services of Ps. 12.8 million, or 4.9%; and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 6.2 million, or 4.2%. This effect was partially offset by an increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 7.6 million, or 2.3%.
Operating income margin increased from 39.8% in 4Q24 to 42.0% in 4Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin declined from 53.9% in 4Q24 to 51.8% in 4Q25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 322.1 million, or 8.4%, compared to 4Q24.
EBITDA margin went from 49.4% in 4Q24 to 51.7% in 4Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 66.9% in 4Q24 to 63.8% in 4Q25. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 357.3 million, or 7.5%, compared to 4Q24.
Financial results increased in expenses by Ps. 523.4 million, or 84.7%, going from a net expense of Ps. 618.0 million in 4Q24 to a net expense of Ps. 1,141.4 million in 4Q25. This change was mainly the result of:
- Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which changed from an income of Ps. 83.8 million in 4Q24 to an income of Ps. 70.1 million in 4Q25, resulting in a foreign exchange decrease of Ps. 13.7 million due to the appreciation of the peso. In addition, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 351.6 million increase in expense compared to 4Q24.
- Interest expense increased by Ps. 368.9 million, or 33.6%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to an increase in the level of debt.
- Interest income decreased by Ps. 140.7 million, or 35.6%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and decrease in the reference rates.
In 4Q25, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 735.9 million, or 32.4%, compared to 4Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 351.6 million increase in foreign currency translation losses versus the same period of last year.
During 4Q25, net income decreased by Ps. 377.8 million, or 17.4%, compared to 4Q24. Income tax for the period increased by Ps. 176.5 million, composed of a Ps. 108.3 million increase in current income tax and a Ps. 68.2 million decrease in deferred tax benefit. This was mainly due to a decrease in the application of tax loss carryforwards for Ps. 80.1 million, compared to 4Q24, and a lower inflation effect, which decreased from 1.5% in 4Q24 to 1.3% in 4Q25.
Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|19,110,068
|22,821,818
|19.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|7,671,766
|9,704,090
|26.5
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|6,832,541
|8,882,633
|30.0
|%
|Total revenues
|33,614,375
|41,408,540
|23.2
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|5,214,923
|6,490,747
|24.5
|%
|Employee costs
|2,125,958
|2,577,441
|21.2
|%
|Maintenance
|848,575
|1,256,387
|48.1
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|831,411
|927,048
|11.5
|%
|Utilities
|542,482
|605,959
|11.7
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|299,539
|353,097
|17.9
|%
|Other operating expenses
|566,958
|770,816
|36.0
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|845,233
|971,750
|15.0
|%
|Concession taxes
|2,715,069
|3,817,751
|40.6
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,061,039
|3,751,949
|22.6
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|6,832,541
|8,882,633
|30.0
|%
|Other (income)
|(105,076
|)
|(86,404
|)
|(17.8
|%)
|Total operating costs
|18,563,729
|23,828,426
|28.4
|%
|Income from operations
|15,050,645
|17,580,114
|16.8
|%
|Financial Result
|(2,934,903
|)
|(3,466,278
|)
|18.1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|12,115,742
|14,113,837
|16.5
|%
|Income taxes
|(3,240,302
|)
|(4,113,228
|)
|26.9
|%
|Net income
|8,875,441
|10,000,609
|12.7
|%
|Currency translation effect
|1,132,600
|(1,014,424
|)
|(189.6
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|(65,302
|)
|4,584
|(107.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|10,201
|9,600
|(5.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|9,952,939
|9,000,369
|(9.6
|%)
|Non-controlling interest
|(385,774
|)
|(366,845
|)
|(4.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|9,567,167
|8,633,524
|(9.8
|%)
|2024
|2025
|Change
|EBITDA
|18,111,685
|21,332,064
|17.8
|%
|Comprehensive income
|9,952,939
|9,000,369
|(9.6
|%)
|Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
|19.6980
|17.8127
|(9.6
|%)
|Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
|10.9399
|9.8928
|(9.6
|%)
|Operating income margin
|44.8
|%
|42.5
|%
|(5.2
|%)
|Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|56.2
|%
|54.0
|%
|(3.8
|%)
|EBITDA margin
|53.9
|%
|51.5
|%
|(4.4
|%)
|EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|67.6
|%
|65.6
|%
|(3.0
|%)
|Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
|36.0
|%
|37.1
|%
|3.2
|%
|Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
|19.7
|%
|20.0
|%
|1.5
|%
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 2025 and 2024 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding. U.S. dollar figures were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.0057 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on December 31, 2025.
- For the purpose of consolidating Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.2324 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
Revenues (2025 vs. 2024)
- Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 3,711.8 million, or 19.4%.
- Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,032.3 million, or 26.5%.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 2,050.1 million, or 30.0%.
- Total revenues increased by Ps. 7,794.2 million, or 23.2%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:
- Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 3,624.3 million, or 22.5%, compared to 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the phased implementation, beginning in March 2025, of the new airport tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period, as well as a 3.7% increase in passenger traffic during the period. Additionally, the 5.1% depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, on average in 2025 compared to the 2024 average, positively impacted the translation of tariffs denominated in foreign currency.
- Revenues at our Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 87.4 million, or 2.9%, compared to 2024. However, revenues in U.S. dollars decreased by USD$3.3 million, or 2.0%, mainly due to the impact of the hurricane and the resulting reduction in operations. This effect was offset by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, as the average exchange rate moved from Ps. 18.3001 in the January to December 2024 period to Ps. 19.2324 in the same period of 2025, representing a 5.1% depreciation and increasing revenues reported in pesos in 2025.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:
- Revenues at our Mexican airports in 2025 increased by Ps. 1,981.3 million, or 29.9%, compared to 2024. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us rose by Ps. 1,630.0 million, or 58.1%, primarily driven by the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which increased by Ps. 1,170.1 million, or 167.2%, reflecting six months of contribution since July 2024 and a full year of operations in 2025. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 341.7 million, or 9.4%. This was mainly due to the opening of new commercial spaces, and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, duty-free, timeshares, and ground transportation, which together increased by Ps. 302.1 million, or 21.0%. Recovery of costs increased by Ps. 9.6 million, or 5.3%.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 51.0 million, or 4.9%, compared to 2024. Revenues in U.S. dollars decreased by USD$0.2 million, or 0.2%. This effect was offset by the 5.1% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar.
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Businesses operated by third parties:
|Food and beverage
|1,160,215
|1,317,959
|13.6
|%
|Car rental
|810,812
|856,622
|5.6
|%
|Duty-free
|749,011
|774,832
|3.4
|%
|Retail
|687,677
|736,854
|7.2
|%
|Leasing of space
|Timeshares
|Other commercial revenues
|189,560
|224,808
|18.6
|%
|Ground transportation
|183,649
|205,071
|11.7
|%
|Communications and financial services
|109,675
|117,955
|7.5
|%
|Total
|4,550,978
|4,926,551
|8.3
|%
|Businesses operated directly by us:
|Cargo operation and bonded warehouse
|837,057
|2,016,936
|141.0
|%
|Car parking
|696,958
|757,557
|8.7
|%
|Convenience stores
|569,556
|660,503
|16.0
|%
|VIP Lounges
|513,655
|656,526
|27.8
|%
|Advertising
|181,459
|225,104
|24.1
|%
|Hotel operation
|83,335
|177,027
|143.2
|%
|Access control services
|-
|25,640
|100.0
|%
|Total
|2,882,020
|4,519,294
|56.8
|%
|Recovery of costs
|238,767
|258,245
|8.2
|%
|Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
|7,671,766
|9,704,090
|26.5
|%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 2,050.1 million, or 30.0%, compared to 2024. The change was composed of:
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,978.4 million, or 31.9%, following investments committed under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased by Ps. 71.7 million, or 11.2%.
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 5,264.7 million, or 28.4%, compared to 2024, primarily due to a Ps. 2,050.1 million, or 30.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12); a combined Ps. 1,229.2 million, or 34.5%, increase in concession fees and technical assistance fees; a Ps. 1,275.8million, or 24.5%, increase in the cost of services; and a Ps. 690.9 million, or 22.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 3,214.6 million, or 27.4%.
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
- Operating costs increased by Ps. 5,047.1 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2024, mainly due to a Ps. 1,978.4 million, or 31.9%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12); a combined Ps. 1,224.3 million, or 56.0%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession fees; a Ps. 1,198.5 million, or 27.7%, increase in the cost of services; and a Ps. 628.6 million, or 24.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating expenses increased by Ps. 3,068.7 million, or 34.8%.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 2025 was mainly due to:
- Employee costs increased by Ps. 425.1 million, or 22.5%, mainly due to increase in personnel, salary adjustments and changes to the Federal Labor Law, as well as the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 148.7 million, comparing six months of operations in 2024 with a full year of operations in 2025.
- Maintenance rose by Ps. 374.9 million, or 55.1%, due to the opening of new operational areas, the operation of jet bridges for Ps. 168.0 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 24.2 million.
- Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 260.6 million, or 33.9%, primarily due to higher consulting services and professional fees related to the development of new projects and, to a lesser extent, travel expenses amounting to Ps. 225.5 million, as well as the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 37.5 million.
- Safety, security, and insurance rose by Ps. 69.8 million, or 11.4%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage significant increases, amendments to the Federal Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business.
Jamaican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 217.6 million, or 6.1%, compared to 2024, mainly due to an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 77.3 million, or 8.7%; a Ps. 71.7 million, or 11.2%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12); an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 62.3 million, or 12.0%; and an increase in concession fees by Ps. 4.9 million, or 0.3%.
Operating income margin went from 44.8% in 2024 to 42.5% in 2025. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 56.2% in 2024 to 54.0% in 2025. Income from operations increased by Ps. 2,529.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2024.
EBITDA margin went from 53.9% in 2024 to 51.5% in 2025. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.6% in 2024 to 65.6% in 2025. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 3,220.4 million, or 17.8%, compared to 2024.
Financial results increased expenses by Ps. 531.4 million, or 18.1%, from a net expense of Ps. 2,934.9 million in 2024 to a net expense of Ps. 3,466.3 million in 2025. This change was mainly the result of:
- Foreign exchange fluctuations, which went from an expense of Ps. 119.8 million in 2024 to an expense of Ps. 33.3 million in 2025, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 86.5 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 2,147.0 million increase in expense compared to 2024, due to a 13.8% appreciation of the peso, when comparing the exchange rate of Ps. 20.8857 as of December 31, 2024, with Ps. 18.0057 as of December 31, 2025.
- Interest expense increased by Ps. 355.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to 2024, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.
- Interest income decreased by Ps. 264.3 million, or 20.5%, compared to 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and the decrease in the reference rates in 2025.
In 2025, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 952.6 million, or 9.6%, compared to 2024, mainly due to a foreign currency translation effect of Ps. 2,147.0 million, moving from income of Ps. 1,132.6 million to an expense of Ps. 1,014.4 million, partially offset by the increase in EBITDA described above.
During 2025, net income increased by Ps. 1,125.2 million, or 12.7%, compared to 2024, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses. Income tax expense for the period increased by Ps. 872.9 million, composed of a Ps. 823.2 million increase in current income tax, partially offset by a Ps. 49.7 million decrease in deferred tax benefit.
Statement of Financial Position
As of December 31, 2025, total assets increased by Ps. 6,487.2 million compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to: (i) an increase in improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,668.0 million; (ii) an increase in advanced payments to suppliers of Ps. 2,035.5 million; (iii) an increase in trade accounts receivable of Ps. 794.8 million; and (iv) an increase in deferred income taxes of Ps. 627.6 million. This effect was partially offset by decreases in (i) cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 3,012.8 million and (ii) airport concessions of Ps. 882.1 million, among others.
As of December 31, 2025, total liabilities increased by Ps. 6,273.0 million compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to: (i) an increase in bond certificates of Ps. 7,500.0 million; (ii) accounts payable of Ps. 1,186.9 million; (iii) security deposits received of Ps. 99.3 million; (iv) taxes payable of Ps. 98.3 million; and (v) retirement employee benefit obligations of Ps. 75.5 million. This effect was partially offset by decreases in (i) bank loans of Ps. 2,492.7 million, (ii) income taxes payable of Ps. 149.5 million, and (iii) concession fees of Ps. 103.2 million, among others.
Recent events
Cancellation of the Howard Hamilton International Airport Tender
At the beginning of this year, the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands announced through its official communication channels the cancellation of the redevelopment project for Howard Hamilton International Airport. The Government indicated that the airport’s long-term objectives will be achieved through an alternative execution model, different from the originally proposed scheme. With this decision, the bidding process in which the Company was participating has concluded.
Information on airport operations in Jalisco
As a result of the events that took place in various locations of the State of Jalisco on February 22, 2026, and in light of the different alerts issued yesterday and today by the various levels of government, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta International Airports have remained operational and have been providing services to airlines and passengers.
The situations reported in different areas of the state have not impacted the internal operations of the terminals or security within the airport facilities. The terminals remain under the protection of personnel from the National Guard (GN) and the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), as part of ongoing coordination efforts with federal authorities. It is important to clarify that no incidents have been recorded within the facilities, nor have there been any situations posing a risk to passengers, employees, or visitors.
Yesterday, February 22, 120 cancellations were recorded at Guadalajara Airport, 87 at Puerto Vallarta Airport, and two at Manzanillo Airport. Today, February 23, 71 cancellations have been announced in Guadalajara, 47 in Puerto Vallarta, and two in Manzanillo. It is expected that the full flight schedule will be gradually restored in the coming days.
It is important to highlight that the rest of our airports continue to operate normally and have not been affected by flight cancellations.
Guidance growth for 2026
The Company hereby provides its growth outlook for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2026, compared to fiscal year 2025.
This guidance does not include the business combination related to Cross Border Xpress (CBX) and the provision of technical assistance and technology transfer services approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on December 11, 2025, as the transaction is currently in the process of formalization. Upon completion of the business combination, the Company will inform the market accordingly, including the expected consolidation date in the Company’s financial statements. (For reference, January to December 2025 revenues for CBX totaled USD 158.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 68.7%. For 2026, revenue growth is expected to range from 9% to11%.)
|2026 vs 2025
|Passenger traffic
|2% - 5%
|Aeronautical revenues
|9% - 12%
|Non-aeronautical revenues
|6% - 9%
|Total revenues
|8% - 11%
|EBITDA
|8% - 11%
|EBITDA Margin
|65% + - 1%
|CAPEX
|Ps. 13.5 billion
- Passenger traffic projection is based on the consolidation of routes developed to date, estimated load factors, and the potential increase in frequencies and seat capacity.
- The growth in aeronautical revenues is based on the implementation of current tariffs for airports in Mexico and Jamaica, as well as expected traffic performance, inflation, and expected exchange rates.
- The growth in non-aeronautical revenues is based on the improvement in contract conditions with third parties and the expansion of business lines operated directly by us, both fundamentally linked to traffic growth and inflation.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Guadalajara
|Aeronautical services
|1,390,105
|1,702,950
|22.5
|%
|5,372,285
|6,529,859
|21.5
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|336,664
|394,671
|17.2
|%
|1,317,331
|1,470,764
|11.6
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|1,167,683
|1,247,257
|6.8
|%
|2,978,055
|3,628,505
|21.8
|%
|Total Revenues
|2,894,452
|3,344,877
|15.6
|%
|9,667,672
|11,629,128
|20.3
|%
|Operating income
|1,186,105
|1,350,361
|13.8
|%
|4,558,825
|5,055,168
|10.9
|%
|EBITDA
|1,346,407
|1,587,421
|17.9
|%
|5,161,955
|5,932,415
|14.9
|%
|Tijuana
|Aeronautical services
|750,623
|929,806
|23.9
|%
|2,787,018
|3,372,198
|21.0
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|115,150
|138,148
|20.0
|%
|521,856
|519,130
|(0.5
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|144,332
|(26,383
|)
|(118.3
|%)
|394,796
|1,131,899
|186.7
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,010,106
|1,041,571
|3.1
|%
|3,703,670
|5,023,227
|35.6
|%
|Operating income
|519,313
|600,391
|15.6
|%
|1,856,737
|2,112,738
|13.8
|%
|EBITDA
|641,310
|730,192
|13.9
|%
|2,329,453
|2,623,556
|12.6
|%
|Los Cabos
|Aeronautical services
|722,814
|816,531
|13.0
|%
|2,763,264
|3,349,711
|21.2
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|306,810
|319,952
|4.3
|%
|1,261,519
|1,331,007
|5.5
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|132,414
|(194,105
|)
|(246.6
|%)
|580,258
|423,484
|(27.0
|%)
|Total Revenues
|1,162,039
|942,378
|(18.9
|%)
|4,605,041
|5,104,203
|10.8
|%
|Operating income
|696,807
|690,523
|(0.9
|%)
|2,577,743
|2,864,861
|11.1
|%
|EBITDA
|790,148
|794,078
|0.5
|%
|2,942,270
|3,274,321
|11.3
|%
|Puerto Vallarta
|Aeronautical services
|610,692
|728,581
|19.3
|%
|2,414,056
|2,927,339
|21.3
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|137,593
|151,261
|9.9
|%
|587,407
|653,345
|11.2
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|414,642
|480,008
|15.8
|%
|1,529,823
|1,990,617
|30.1
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,162,926
|1,359,850
|16.9
|%
|4,531,286
|5,571,301
|23.0
|%
|Operating income
|524,141
|548,342
|4.6
|%
|1,985,498
|2,236,152
|12.6
|%
|EBITDA
|581,879
|609,637
|4.8
|%
|2,206,473
|2,488,532
|12.8
|%
|Montego Bay
|Aeronautical services
|456,530
|216,478
|(52.6
|%)
|1,871,679
|1,809,739
|(3.3
|%)
|Non-aeronautical services
|216,294
|139,163
|(35.7
|%)
|826,710
|848,880
|2.7
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|100,811
|94,626
|(6.1
|%)
|228,550
|258,407
|13.1
|%
|Total Revenues
|773,636
|450,267
|(41.8
|%)
|2,926,938
|2,917,027
|(0.3
|%)
|Operating income
|234,140
|123,463
|(47.3
|%)
|1,016,663
|1,017,005
|0.0
|%
|EBITDA
|319,094
|204,207
|(36.0
|%)
|1,321,738
|1,356,919
|2.7
|%
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Guanajuato
|Aeronautical services
|238,594
|279,386
|17.1
|%
|917,088
|1,120,758
|22.2
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|48,086
|49,756
|3.5
|%
|190,854
|196,562
|3.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|144,954
|(32,299
|)
|(122.3
|%)
|311,567
|358,366
|15.0
|%
|Total Revenues
|431,634
|296,843
|(31.2
|%)
|1,419,509
|1,675,687
|18.0
|%
|Operating income
|190,020
|186,734
|(1.7
|%)
|717,979
|813,994
|13.4
|%
|EBITDA
|213,222
|215,752
|1.2
|%
|806,835
|919,418
|14.0
|%
|Hermosillo
|Aeronautical services
|137,815
|160,491
|16.5
|%
|515,477
|625,765
|21.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|29,107
|27,701
|(4.8
|%)
|116,002
|111,025
|(4.3
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|44,616
|9,779
|(78.1
|%)
|92,854
|61,451
|(33.8
|%)
|Total Revenues
|211,538
|197,971
|(6.4
|%)
|724,333
|798,241
|10.2
|%
|Operating income
|93,302
|92,223
|(1.2
|%)
|310,727
|355,900
|14.5
|%
|EBITDA
|118,349
|117,698
|(0.5
|%)
|411,590
|459,013
|11.5
|%
|Others(1)
|Aeronautical services
|651,912
|751,231
|15.2
|%
|2,469,200
|3,086,447
|25.0
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|108,282
|111,570
|3.0
|%
|426,315
|462,260
|8.4
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|368,113
|294,365
|(20.0
|%)
|716,638
|1,029,903
|43.7
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,128,307
|1,157,167
|2.6
|%
|3,612,154
|4,578,610
|26.8
|%
|Operating income
|165,507
|205,851
|24.4
|%
|727,934
|973,703
|33.8
|%
|EBITDA
|264,113
|307,776
|16.5
|%
|1,092,860
|1,386,170
|26.8
|%
|Total
|Aeronautical services
|4,959,085
|5,585,454
|12.6
|%
|19,110,067
|22,821,817
|19.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|1,297,987
|1,332,221
|2.6
|%
|5,247,993
|5,592,973
|6.6
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|2,517,564
|1,873,248
|(25.6
|%)
|6,832,541
|8,882,633
|30.0
|%
|Total Revenues
|8,774,635
|8,790,923
|0.2
|%
|31,190,601
|37,297,423
|19.6
|%
|Operating income
|3,609,334
|3,797,888
|5.2
|%
|13,752,107
|15,429,520
|12.2
|%
|EBITDA
|4,274,522
|4,566,762
|6.8
|%
|16,273,174
|18,440,344
|13.3
|%
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31 (in thousands of pesos):
|2024
|2025
|Change
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,466,027
|10,453,198
|(3,012,829
|)
|(22.4
|%)
|Trade accounts receivable - Net
|2,696,831
|3,491,621
|794,790
|29.5
|%
|Other current assets
|1,294,654
|1,279,104
|(15,550
|)
|(1.2
|%)
|Total current assets
|17,457,512
|15,223,923
|(2,233,589
|)
|(12.8
|%)
|Advanced payments to suppliers
|1,158,227
|3,193,702
|2,035,475
|175.7
|%
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
|4,819,107
|4,523,041
|(296,066
|)
|(6.1
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets - Net
|36,612,316
|44,280,273
|7,667,957
|20.9
|%
|Airport concessions - Net
|9,622,181
|8,740,044
|(882,137
|)
|(9.2
|%)
|Rights to use airport facilities - Net
|992,238
|942,087
|(50,151
|)
|(5.1
|%)
|Other acquired rights
|2,074,783
|1,799,452
|(275,331
|)
|(13.3
|%)
|Deferred income taxes - Net
|8,128,715
|8,756,266
|627,551
|7.7
|%
|Other non-current assets
|787,996
|681,487
|(106,509
|)
|(13.5
|%)
|Total assets
|81,653,075
|88,140,275
|6,487,200
|7.9
|%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|11,561,848
|16,644,339
|5,082,491
|44.0
|%
|Long-term liabilities
|45,469,488
|46,660,005
|1,190,517
|2.6
|%
|Total liabilities
|57,031,336
|63,304,344
|6,273,008
|11.0
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|1,194,390
|1,194,390
|-
|0.0
|%
|Legal reserve
|920,187
|238,878
|(681,309
|)
|(74.0
|%)
|Retained earnings
|16,957,723
|18,695,331
|1,737,608
|10.2
|%
|Reserve for share repurchase
|2,500,000
|2,500,000
|-
|0.0
|%
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|769,800
|(176,030
|)
|(945,830
|)
|(122.9
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|8,283
|17,882.00
|9,599
|115.9
|%
|Cash flow hedges- Net
|(4,584
|)
|-
|4,584
|(100.0
|%)
|Total controlling interest
|22,345,799
|22,470,451
|124,652
|0.6
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|2,275,940
|2,365,480
|89,540
|3.9
|%
|Total stockholder's equity
|24,621,739
|24,835,931
|214,192
|0.9
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|81,653,075
|88,140,275
|6,487,200
|7.9
|%
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.
Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Consolidated net income
|2,169,179
|1,791,377
|(17.4
|%)
|8,875,441
|10,000,609
|12.7
|%
|Postemployment benefit costs
|(9,832
|)
|18,288
|(286.0
|%)
|32,846
|65,971
|100.8
|%
|Allowance expected credit loss
|(6,378
|)
|(11,263
|)
|76.6
|%
|24,708
|12,136
|(50.9
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|923,444
|958,732
|3.8
|%
|3,061,039
|3,751,949
|22.6
|%
|Loss (gain) on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets
|(3,707
|)
|(4,737
|)
|27.8
|%
|17,615
|(3,813
|)
|(121.6
|%)
|Interest expense
|1,162,344
|1,153,099
|(0.8
|%)
|4,206,717
|4,462,988
|6.1
|%
|Provisions
|(312,441
|)
|189,361
|(160.6
|%)
|77,867
|177,720
|128.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|1,046,324
|1,222,790
|16.9
|%
|3,240,302
|4,113,228
|26.9
|%
|Unrealized exchange loss
|(54,495
|)
|(64,037
|)
|17.5
|%
|519,672
|(94,639
|)
|(118.2
|%)
|4,914,438
|5,253,610
|6.9
|%
|20,056,208
|22,486,148
|12.1
|%
|Changes in working capital:
|(Increase) decrease in
|Trade accounts receivable
|(229,298
|)
|(391,149
|)
|70.6
|%
|(432,955
|)
|(841,835
|)
|94.4
|%
|Recoverable tax on assets and other assets
|(602,912
|)
|79,070
|(113.1
|%)
|173,461
|32,267
|(81.4
|%)
|Increase (decrease)
|Concession taxes payable
|(364,254
|)
|211,811
|(158.1
|%)
|(540,643
|)
|(42,884
|)
|(92.1
|%)
|Accounts payable
|1,295,880
|(80,802
|)
|(106.2
|%)
|893,037
|1,360,790
|52.4
|%
|Cash generated by operating activities
|5,013,854
|5,072,540
|1.2
|%
|20,149,107
|22,994,486
|14.1
|%
|Income taxes paid
|(942,698
|)
|57,340
|(106.1
|%)
|(3,474,764
|)
|(4,744,746
|)
|36.5
|%
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|4,071,156
|5,129,880
|26.0
|%
|16,674,342
|18,249,739
|9.4
|%
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets
|(2,618,548
|)
|(5,793,649
|)
|121.3
|%
|(7,844,983
|)
|(12,396,949
|)
|58.0
|%
|Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment
|1,676
|4,566
|172.4
|%
|6,573
|7,175
|9.2
|%
|Other investment activities
|(96,830
|)
|791,104
|(917.0
|%)
|(71,070
|)
|137,918
|(294.1
|%)
|Business acquisition
|-
|(19,262
|)
|100.0
|%
|(875,504
|)
|(19,262
|)
|(97.8
|%)
|Net cash used by investment activities
|(2,713,702
|)
|(5,017,241
|)
|84.9
|%
|(8,784,984
|)
|(12,271,117
|)
|39.7
|%
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividends declared and paid
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|-
|(8,508,872
|)
|100.0
|%
|Dividends paid non-controlling interest
|(4,511
|)
|4,677
|(203.7
|%)
|(139,996
|)
|(559,551
|)
|299.7
|%
|Capital reduction
|(3,501,573
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|(7,003,146
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Bond certificates issued
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|8,648,134
|14,500,000
|67.7
|%
|Bond certificates paid
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|(3,000,000
|)
|(7,000,000
|)
|133.3
|%
|Bank loans paid
|(4,859,039
|)
|(1,294,450
|)
|(73.4
|%)
|(4,929,881
|)
|(6,982,903
|)
|41.6
|%
|Bank loans
|4,783,480
|166,626
|(96.5
|%)
|5,658,480
|4,109,540
|(27.4
|%)
|Interest paid on bank loans
|(1,071,852
|)
|(1,503,083
|)
|40.2
|%
|(4,177,241
|)
|(4,941,049
|)
|18.3
|%
|Interest paid on lease
|(785
|)
|(3,766
|)
|379.7
|%
|(3,695
|)
|(5,540
|)
|49.9
|%
|Payments of obligations for leasing
|(14,099
|)
|(13,832
|)
|(1.9
|%)
|(33,292
|)
|(42,180
|)
|26.7
|%
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(4,707,796
|)
|(2,643,828
|)
|(43.8
|%)
|(5,020,054
|)
|(9,430,555
|)
|87.9
|%
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held
|988,354
|1,314,891
|33.0
|%
|541,512
|439,105
|(18.9
|%)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,361,988
|)
|(1,216,298
|)
|(48.5
|%)
|3,410,815
|(3,012,829
|)
|(188.3
|%)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|15,828,015
|11,669,498
|(26.3
|%)
|10,055,211
|13,466,026
|33.9
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|13,466,027
|10,453,198
|(22.4
|%)
|13,466,027
|10,453,198
|(22.4
|%)
Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|4,959,405
|5,585,454
|12.6
|%
|19,110,068
|22,821,818
|19.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|2,150,748
|2,436,075
|13.3
|%
|7,671,766
|9,704,090
|26.5
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,517,564
|1,873,248
|(25.6
|%)
|6,832,541
|8,882,633
|30.0
|%
|Total revenues
|9,627,717
|9,894,778
|2.8
|%
|33,614,375
|41,408,540
|23.2
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,518,017
|1,944,858
|28.1
|%
|5,214,923
|6,490,747
|24.5
|%
|Employee costs
|602,964
|692,238
|14.8
|%
|2,125,958
|2,577,441
|21.2
|%
|Maintenance
|292,933
|435,029
|48.5
|%
|848,575
|1,256,387
|48.1
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|228,903
|235,619
|2.9
|%
|831,411
|927,048
|11.5
|%
|Utilities
|145,671
|157,109
|7.9
|%
|542,482
|605,959
|11.7
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|80,522
|94,431
|17.3
|%
|299,539
|353,097
|17.9
|%
|Other operating expenses
|167,024
|330,432
|97.8
|%
|566,958
|770,816
|36.0
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|218,061
|239,849
|10.0
|%
|845,233
|971,750
|15.0
|%
|Concession taxes
|699,702
|765,371
|9.4
|%
|2,715,069
|3,817,751
|40.6
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|923,444
|958,732
|3.8
|%
|3,061,039
|3,751,949
|22.6
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,517,564
|1,873,248
|(25.6
|%)
|6,832,541
|8,882,633
|30.0
|%
|Other (income)
|(82,602
|)
|(42,862
|)
|(48.1
|%)
|(105,076
|)
|(86,404
|)
|(17.8
|%)
|Total operating costs
|5,794,186
|5,739,196
|(0.9
|%)
|18,563,729
|23,828,426
|28.4
|%
|Income from operations
|3,833,531
|4,155,582
|8.4
|%
|15,050,645
|17,580,114
|16.8
|%
|Financial Result
|(618,028
|)
|(1,141,415
|)
|84.7
|%
|(2,934,903
|)
|(3,466,278
|)
|18.1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,215,503
|3,014,167
|(6.3
|%)
|12,115,742
|14,113,837
|16.5
|%
|Income taxes
|(1,046,324
|)
|(1,222,790
|)
|16.9
|%
|(3,240,302
|)
|(4,113,228
|)
|26.9
|%
|Net income
|2,169,179
|1,791,377
|(17.4
|%)
|8,875,441
|10,000,609
|12.7
|%
|Currency translation effect
|112,921
|(283,884
|)
|(351.4
|%)
|1,132,600
|(1,014,424
|)
|(189.6
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|(17,775
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|(65,302
|)
|4,584
|(107.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|10,024
|(14,237
|)
|(242.0
|%)
|10,201
|9,600
|(5.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,274,349
|1,493,256
|(34.3
|%)
|9,952,939
|9,000,369
|(9.6
|%)
|Non-controlling interest
|(117,440
|)
|(63,992
|)
|(45.5
|%)
|(385,774
|)
|(366,845
|)
|(4.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,156,908
|1,429,264
|(33.7
|%)
|9,567,167
|8,633,524
|(9.8
|%)
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.
Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):
|Common Stock
|Legal Reseve
|Reserve for Share Repurchase
|Retained Earnings
|Other comprehensive income
|Total controlling interest
|Non-controlling interest
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|Balance as of January 1, 2024
|8,197,536
|478,185
|2,500,000
|8,787,568
|(181,508
|)
|19,781,783
|1,162,864
|20,944,646
|Increase legal reserve
|-
|442,002
|-
|(442,002
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Capital reduction
|(7,003,146
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,003,146
|)
|-
|(7,003,146
|)
|Business acquisition – non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|826,787
|826,787
|Dividends declared non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(99,485
|)
|(99,485
|)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|8,612,157
|-
|8,612,157
|263,282
|8,875,439
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,010,107
|1,010,107
|122,492
|1,132,599
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,201
|10,201
|-
|10,201
|Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(65,301
|)
|(65,301
|)
|-
|(65,301
|)
|Balance as of December 31, 2024
|1,194,390
|920,187
|2,499,999
|16,957,723
|773,499
|22,345,799
|2,275,940
|24,621,739
|Balance as of January 1, 2025
|1,194,390
|920,187
|2,500,000
|16,957,723
|773,499
|22,345,799
|2,275,940
|24,621,739
|Decrease legal reserve
|-
|(681,309
|)
|-
|681,309
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends declared
|-
|-
|-
|(8,508,872
|)
|-
|(8,508,872
|)
|(277,305
|)
|(8,786,177
|)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|9,565,171
|-
|9,565,171
|435,438
|10,000,609
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(945,830
|)
|(945,830
|)
|(68,593
|)
|(1,014,423
|)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,600
|9,600
|-
|9,600
|Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,584
|4,584
|-
|4,584
|Balance as of December 31, 2025
|1,194,390
|238,878
|2,500,000
|18,695,331
|(158,147
|)
|22,470,451
|2,365,480
|24,835,931
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.
As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.
Exhibit F: Other operating data:
|4Q24
|4Q25
|Change
|2024
|2025
|Change
|Total passengers
|16,019.7
|15,877.1
|(0.9
|%)
|62,156.8
|63,685.6
|2.5
|%
|Total cargo volume (in WLUs)
|709.2
|764.5
|7.8
|%
|2,773.3
|2,819.3
|1.7
|%
|Total WLUs
|16,728.8
|16,641.5
|(0.5
|%)
|64,930.1
|66,504.9
|2.4
|%
|Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|443.8
|505.2
|13.8
|%
|430.9
|510.7
|18.5
|%
|Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)
|296.5
|335.6
|13.2
|%
|294.3
|343.2
|16.6
|%
|Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|134.3
|153.4
|14.3
|%
|123.4
|152.4
|23.5
|%
|Cost of services per WLU (pesos)
|92.2
|116.9
|26.8
|%
|81.1
|97.6
|20.4
|%
WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).
