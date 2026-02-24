“Leo Saves the World, One Podcast at a Time” Expands with Bold Conversations Across Film, Politics, Mental Health, and Culture

A long form conversation podcast built on a simple but radical belief, that meaningful change begins with honest dialogue, continues to grow with a powerful lineup of episodes exploring some of today’s most relevant and complex topics

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Saves the World, One Podcast at a Time is not built on outrage, clickbait, or scripted debate. It is built on curiosity. Each week, host and filmmaker Leonardo Corbucci sits down for unfiltered, in-depth conversations with filmmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, and individuals with real-world experience.

The first wave of episodes sets the tone for what the show represents:

  • A deep dive into what a Film Commission actually does and how it supports filmmakers
  • A conversation about FilmQuest and the power of independent film festivals
  • Honest discussions about politics and civic responsibility
  • Exploring the mindset of “working in possibility” instead of limitation
  • Open conversations around conspiracies and why people believe them
  • The journey and vulnerability of first-time actors
  • Mental health awareness and a powerful episode focused on teenage suicide

And many more topics waiting for the weeks ahead.

“This podcast isn’t about winning arguments,” says Corbucci. “It’s about listening. It’s about asking better questions. It’s about remembering that behind every opinion there is a human being.”

Each episode is long-form and uninterrupted — allowing ideas to breathe, evolve, and sometimes challenge both host and guest. There are no panels engineered for conflict. No rushed soundbites. Just real conversations.

At a time when attention spans are shrinking and discourse is becoming increasingly polarized, Leo Saves the World offers something different: depth over noise, reflection over reaction, and dialogue over division.

New episodes are released weekly.

Because change doesn’t happen all at once.

It happens one conversation at a time.

For more information, visit:

www.leosavestheworld.com

