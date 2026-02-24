Procure-to-Pay Solution Market Set to Hit USD 15.15 Billion by 2033, Owing End-to-End Procurement Automation and Digital Transformation | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Procure-to-Pay Solution Market size was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The growing need for real-time financial insight, enhanced supplier engagement, and E2E procurement automation is propelling the growth of the procure-to-pay solution market. In order to expedite procurement, invoice processing, compliance management, and payment automation, businesses are rapidly embracing procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions. The slow, inefficient days of P2P are over.





The U.S. Procure-to-Pay Solution Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.12 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2026 to 2033.

Strong cloud-based ERP integration, growing emphasis on cost optimization and compliance management, growing use of AI-driven invoice processing and supplier management solutions across enterprises, growing adoption of procurement automation platforms, and growing demand for end-to-end spend visibility are the main drivers of growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

The SaaS segment dominated the market and represented a revenue share of more than 73% of revenue share and is projected to register the fastest CAGR through 2033. This growth is backed by the demand for scalable, cost-effective, and quickly deploying procurement solutions.

By Enterprise Size

The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2025 and accounted for 65% of the procure-to-pay solution market share, due to leading technology providers, as a result of large corporations having complex procurement processes, broader vendor ecosystems, and more digital transformation capabilities. The SMB segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2033, owing to low-cost, scalable SaaS-based P2P platforms that are increasingly accessible.

By End-User Industry

The BFSI segment dominated the procure-to-pay solution market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to the complex nature of financial operations globally. The healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR through 2033, owing to rising demand for transparency in procurement, controlling costs, and expediently using a digitized inventory.

Regional Insights:

Due to the relatively early adoption of SaaS, robust digital infrastructure, and significant IT investment across industries including BFSI, healthcare, and telecom, North America dominated the procure-to-pay solution market and held a 36% revenue share.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period fueled by fast-paced digital transformation, higher SaaS adoption, and greater procurement automation in developing countries such as India and China.

Surging Adoption of End-to-End Procure-to-Pay Solutions for Operational Efficiency Drive Market Growth Globally

The increasing demand for simple procurement procedures across a range of sectors is one of the main factors propelling market expansion. Organizations are implementing procure-to-pay systems to reduce manual labor, shorten procurement cycle times, and guarantee smooth communication between the finance and procurement departments. To increase compliance and cut expenses, these platforms offer better supervision for purchases, invoice matching, and payment approvals. With the use of automation, it promotes strategic sourcing, provides real-time spend insight, and aids in supplier performance monitoring.

Key Players:

SAP SE

Coupa Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Basware Corporation

JAGGAER

Zycus Inc.

GEP

Ivalua

Tradeshift

Determine (Corcentric)

Proactis

BirchStreet Systems

SynerTrade

BuyerQuest

BravoSolution (part of JAGGAER)

Tipalti

AvidXchange

PayStream Advisors

Invoice Cloud

Invensis

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Oracle Corporation was named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites for its Fusion Cloud Procurement, featuring embedded generative AI for sourcing, contract authoring, and supplier engagement.

In April 2024, Coupa Software launched Coupa Navi, a generative AI assistant for procurement users, and announced a roadmap for AI agents to autonomously manage transactions.

