Open Invention Network Appoints Shane Coughlan as Global Ambassador for OIN 2.0

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the world’s largest patent non-aggression community dedicated to safeguarding open source software (OSS), today announced the appointment of Shane Coughlan as its Global Ambassador for OIN 2.0, a pivotal role in accelerating awareness, adoption and community engagement around the organization’s next-generation open source patent protection framework.

Building on two decades of leadership in open source governance and intellectual property (IP) strategy, Mr. Coughlan brings deep expertise in open source compliance, community building and collaborative ecosystem development. Most recently, as the General Manager of the OpenChain Project at The Linux Foundation, he played a central role in shaping scalable processes for open source governance and supply chain compliance across global industries. His professional accomplishments include leading the licensing team that helped grow OIN into the largest patent non-aggression community in history and establishing the first professional network, law journal and foundational law book dedicated to open source legal discourse.

“Shane’s unparalleled experience at the intersection of open source governance, intellectual property strategy and community advocacy makes him the ideal ambassador for this transformational phase of OIN,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As open source technologies continue to evolve and expand into new domains – cloud, networking, AI and beyond – Shane will help amplify OIN 2.0’s mission and foster global participation to sustain and protect open source.”

In his new role, Mr. Coughlan will serve as a strategic spokesperson and champion for OIN 2.0, a modernized, community-driven model for open source patent protection that ensures long-term sustainability and expanded coverage for emerging technologies. OIN 2.0 introduces a tiered participation model that preserves free access for individual developers and small businesses while enabling broader community investment in protecting OSS against patent threats.

Mr. Coughlan will also collaborate closely with OIN leadership, members, and partners. His primary focus will be to broaden the collective understanding of the OIN 2.0 model. To achieve this, he will engage a diverse range of stakeholders, spanning from emerging startups to large global enterprises. Additionally, Mr. Coughlan will support various events, strategic initiatives, and community-centric programs designed to reinforce patent peace within the open source ecosystem.

“In a world where open source innovation powers digital transformation across every industry, protecting that ecosystem from patent risk is fundamental,” said Shane Coughlan. “I am honored to join OIN at this defining moment. OIN 2.0 represents a shared commitment to the future of open technology - one where creators, developers, and organizations can collaborate and innovate with confidence.”

About OIN 2.0 and Open Invention Network

Founded in 2005, Open Invention Network is the only organization solely focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software. With a patent cross-license community of more than 4,000 members owning over 3 million patents, OIN has fostered an environment of patent non-aggression that empowers open innovation worldwide. Launched in 2026, OIN 2.0 is the organization’s evolution into a sustainable, shared funding model that enables OIN to continue to expand patent protection coverage for OSS as it grows and evolves into new technologies.

For more information on OIN 2.0, visit www.openinventionnetwork.com .