WatchGuard Marks 30 Years of Setting the MSP Security Standard

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), celebrates 30 years this month of helping MSPs protect businesses through every era of threat change. In an industry crowded with short-lived vendors and louder-than-life promises, WatchGuard has built something rare: staying power that translates into real-world security outcomes.

“For 30 years, we’ve earned trust the hard way – by delivering enterprise-grade security built for MSPs, adapting fast, and always showing up when you need us the most,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “Our focus is simple: deliver the best protection, streamline operations with automation and reduced noise, and help partners scale a profitable security practice. Longevity isn’t the goal. Momentum is. And our momentum comes from building with partners, not around them, so they can protect customers no matter how the threat landscape shifts.”

Built with and for MSPs

WatchGuard didn’t pivot to MSPs when the channel became trendy. The company has grown up with MSPs as their businesses evolved from basic IT support to full-scale managed security. That MSP reality shaped every major decision: partner-first product strategy, programs built for profitable scale, and long-term relationships designed to last through market swings.

WatchGuard has partnered with more than 50,000 cybersecurity providers over its 30 years. Today, the company protects more than 1.5 million customers worldwide, securing millions of endpoints globally and empowering MSPs to deliver security services customers can count on.

“WatchGuard is one of the few vendors that truly understands how MSPs operate: standardized, repeatable, and under constant pressure to do more with less,” said Don Gulling, president & CEO, Verteks Consulting, Inc. “They help us deliver real protection without burying us in complexity, and that consistency has made them a foundation of our security stack for years.”

Proven Through Change

You don’t last 30 years in cybersecurity by being comfortable. You last by being credible, then staying flexible. WatchGuard has continually evolved alongside the threat landscape, building security that holds up through new attack techniques, changing infrastructure, and rising customer expectations. While others chase the latest category label, WatchGuard has focused on what MSPs actually need: security that adapts, scales, and produces outcomes in the environments they manage every day.

“Cybersecurity is full of vendors that look strong until the market shifts. Then they disappear, get acquired, or stop innovating,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Omdia. “WatchGuard’s durability signals something more important than age: the ability to evolve through multiple eras of cybersecurity while staying aligned to MSP economics, operational realities, and customer outcomes.”

Built to Move with the Market

WatchGuard’s innovation timeline tells a simple story: every time the market changed, WatchGuard changed with it – without abandoning partners or forcing disruptive resets. It’s a record of adaptation through real inflection points: new threats, new architectures, and new demands on MSPs. Thirty years of proving that “built to last” only matters if you’re also built to move.

WatchGuard has never been about protecting yesterday’s environments. It’s about giving MSPs the confidence to take on what’s next – new customers, new services, new threats –without betting their business on a vendor that won’t be there to support them. After 30 years, WatchGuard remains committed to helping partners deliver real security outcomes with the stability, scale, and continued investment required to lead in a market that never slows down.

