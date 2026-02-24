AEG International Appoints John Langford as President, Asia Pacific

Strengthening Leadership to Accelerate Expansion Across Asia’s Live Entertainment Market

 Source: AEG Europe

London, UK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEG International, a subsidiary of AEG, the world leader in live sport and entertainment, today announced the appointment of John Langford to the role of President, APAC, AEG International, effective 1 April 2026.

Langford will lead the development and execution of AEG’s Asia-Pacific expansion strategy across venues and real estate, reflecting the company’s continued investment in the region as a priority growth market. He will assume responsibility for the overall business performance of AEG’s current and future portfolio of venues across the region, working closely with local leadership teams and joint venture partners to deliver the company’s strategic plans.

The Asia-Pacific region represents a major opportunity for AEG, with an expanding footprint across key markets and a robust pipeline of development projects. From the landmark Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, to the recently opened  IG Arena in Nagoya and  UOB Live Arena in Bangkok, along with major developments in Osaka and a second arena in Bangkok, AEG is steadily expanding its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

Langford brings over 30 years of experience in live entertainment and venue management. He currently serves as AEG International’s Executive Vice President for Venues, where his leadership has driven record-breaking performance across the company’s European venue portfolio.

“Asia-Pacific is a dynamic and strategically important market for AEG, with significant long-term potential,” said Alex Hill, President & CEO, AEG International. “John’s track record of delivering sustained performance, driving operational excellence and leading high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in the region. I am excited to see his expertise applied across our expanding Asia portfolio.”

Speaking on his appointment, Langford added: “Over the past decade at AEG, I’ve had the privilege of working across an extraordinary breadth of roles  - from leading the world’s busiest arena to overseeing operations across multiple international markets. That experience has given me a deep appreciation for the power of live entertainment to bring communities together and deliver meaningful impact.

“I have long admired Asia for its energy, cultural diversity and dynamic live music landscape. I’m excited to relocate and immerse myself more fully in the market, working alongside our talented teams and partners to build on the strong foundations already in place. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to helping to accelerate AEG’s expansion and further establish Asia-Pacific as a leading market for live music and world-class venues.”

Langford will relocate to Singapore in September 2026.

