Al Tamimi & Company adopts Xapien to further enhance compliance efficiencies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company, the leading full-service law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has implemented Xapien’s due diligence platform to support and enhance its client onboarding and compliance processes, as part of its ongoing focus on smart growth, efficiency and regulatory compliance.

With operations across 17 offices in the UAE and the wider MENA region, Al Tamimi & Company advises a broad range of clients, including financial institutions and multinational corporations. As the firm continues to experience sustained growth and manage a high volume of new client engagements, maintaining effective and proportionate onboarding and risk assessment processes remains a key priority.

The firm’s compliance function oversees the onboarding of a significant volume of new clients and new matters each day. This requires timely yet thorough assessments to be undertaken to meet regulatory requirements while supporting the firm’s operational needs.

Commenting on the firm’s approach, Valentina Zoghbi, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“As our client and matter volumes have increased, we have further streamlined our due diligence processes while maintaining appropriate depth and consistency. Xapien plays an important role in helping us achieve that balance.”

Al Tamimi & Company implemented Xapien across multiple teams. The platform supports compliance processes as well as wider use cases such as research and requests for proposal (RFPs). The platform enables access to consolidated publicly available information, supplementing client-provided materials and supporting assessment of factors such as sanctions exposure, politically exposed persons, source of wealth, and other risk indicators.

Xapien’s structured reporting format, particularly the executive summary, news section, and timeline, assists the team in reviewing information more efficiently and consistently, helping to reduce processing time and support decision-making.

Zoghbi added:

“Xapien allows us to bring together publicly available information from multiple sources in a single space, reducing the need for manual searches and enabling more efficient reviews.”

In addition to onboarding, the platform supports advisory work for clients seeking background intelligence regarding prospective transactions or business relationships.

Through the use of technology, Al Tamimi & Company continues to focus on maintaining effective compliance standards while supporting client service and sustainable growth.

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, they have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges

Al Tamimi’s team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. By combining its strong human-led team with AI-powered due diligence, the firm continues to meet compliance standards while delivering a seamless client experience.

Media Contact

Hadi Ayedh

Public Relations and Communications Manager

+971505490461

h.ayedh@tamimi.com