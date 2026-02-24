



Yasam Ayavefe confirms the structured evaluation of The Black Penny’s potential Dubai expansion has advanced into a detailed commercial review phase.

Yasam Ayavefe announced today that the internal review process concerning a potential expansion of The Black Penny into Dubai has entered a more advanced commercial evaluation stage.

The assessment, first disclosed earlier this month by Yasam Ayavefe , remains in progress and has not yet resulted in any binding agreements. According to the latest update, the review is now focused on district level retail analysis, long term rental modelling, and operational feasibility planning within selected areas of Dubai.

The Black Penny, originally established in London, operates within the casual hospitality segment and is recognised for its consistent service framework and neighbourhood based positioning. As part of the evaluation, Yasam Ayavefe and associated planning teams are examining whether that operational structure can be sustainably integrated into the UAE market without compromising core service standards.

The current review phase includes comparative analysis of foot traffic patterns across multiple commercial zones, projected staffing cost structures, supplier access routes, and import logistics considerations. In addition, the assessment is reviewing how regulatory frameworks and commercial lease conditions may influence long term viability.

“The review remains centred on commercial fundamentals,” Yasam Ayavefe said. “Before making any entry into a new market, it is necessary to understand whether the structural environment supports stable operations. This process is analytical and ongoing.”













Yasam Ayavefe further noted that no lease agreements have been executed and no opening timeline has been confirmed at this stage. The evaluation continues to prioritise sustainability over immediacy, with each stage of analysis subject to internal review.

Market data indicates that Dubai continues to attract hospitality brands from European markets, though entry success often depends on alignment between cost structure and consumer demand density. The ongoing assessment reflects that broader industry dynamic.

If the current feasibility modelling confirms commercial alignment, the next stage would involve site identification and preliminary lease discussions. However, Yasam Ayavefe confirmed that any movement into formal development planning would only follow completion of the structured review process.

Further updates are set to be announced should the initiative progress into a defined implementation phase.

About The Black Penny

The Black Penny is a London founded coffee brand known for its consistent service delivery, quality sourcing standards, and neighbourhood focused retail model. The brand operates within the hospitality portfolio of Yasam Ayavefe , whose business activities span lifestyle, hospitality, and structured commercial ventures.

