Urban Armor Gear Earns Silver Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Irvine, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, has been awarded the Silver Medal on their first assessment by EcoVadis. EcoVadis is one of the world’s leading sustainability rating platforms used by major brands and procurement networks. The Silver Medal recognizes top-tier performance across environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. The Silver Medal accreditation places UAG in the top 13% globally (87th percentile). This is a strong validation of UAG’s commitment to sustainability, ethics, and responsible supply chain practices.

“We are constantly striving to better our processes and improve our products along the way. Our team is proud to receive the Silver Medal from Ecovadis, and hope to continue building on this foundation to reach Gold and beyond in the near future.” - Scott Hardy, Chief Executive Officer.

UAG continues to lead efforts towards sustainability throughout their product line, along with packaging that has eco/recyclable/plastic-free options across all categories.

