Award-Winning Korean Premium Kids Brand oddBi Expands Presence Across the UAE and the Middle East





GWACHEON-SI, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- oddBi, a South Korean premium kids and family lifestyle brand, announced that its signature product, the Hi Me Backpack, has been honored with the German Design Award 2026 and the Asia Design Prize 2026, reinforcing the brand’s international design recognition.

In Korea’s premium kids segment, oddBi is widely appreciated by families for its standout design and real-world practicality. The brand is known for products that are easy to care for, designed for everyday family routines, and genuinely loved by children. A key differentiator is the “make-it-mine” experience: children can personalize their bags with accessories, enjoying the feeling of creating a bag that reflects their own style.

These same priorities—design, easy care, practicality, and personalization—are increasingly shared by modern families in the Middle East. As a result, oddBi is steadily gaining recognition among customers in the region, particularly in the UAE, including discerning families who seek distinctive, premium Korean children’s products.

The brand has also built early visibility through parent-focused communities and regional social media creators, alongside growing engagement through oddBi’s global online channels. This growing regional interest reflects the brand’s core values and direction. oddBi also views the UAE and the wider Middle East as key markets, where a growing number of families value premium quality, distinctive design, and products that children genuinely love to use.

As part of its global expansion strategy, oddBi participated in Ambiente 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, where it met with buyers and explored long-term distribution partnerships, successfully concluding the exhibition with strong international interest. oddBi welcomes retail and distribution inquiries across the GCC and will continue market-specific initiatives in 2026.

