Industrial Traction Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 19.77 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Traction Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Industrial Traction Battery Market was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.17% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Electric Industrial Vehicles to Reduce Operational Costs May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The need for effective industrial traction batteries is being driven by the quick uptake of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), electric forklift trucks, and industrial cleaning equipment. Businesses are using cost-effective strategies to reduce fuel prices, mitigate climate change emissions, and satisfy high demand. Lithium-ion batteries are more widely adopted in a variety of industrial sectors due to their superior energy density, shorter charging times, and longer cycle life as compared to conventional batteries. The rapid development of sustainability standards in the manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing sectors will pave the way for contemporary material handling to meet the demand for traction batteries by promoting a quicker switch from traditional lead-acid batteries to high-performing and high-quality substitutes.

By Application: Electric Forklifts held the largest share of 71% in 2025

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominates the market with 44% revenue share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

BYD Co., Ltd.

Exide Industries / Exide Technologies

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing

Amara Raja Batteries

LG Energy Solution (LG Chem)

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

HOPPECKE Batteries GmbH & Co. KG

Hitachi Energy / Hitachi Chemical

Toshiba Corporation

Flux Power

Sunlight Group (Systems Sunlight S.A.)

ecovolta

Farasis Energy

Guoxuan High‑tech Power Energy

Mutlu Corporation

MIDAC S.p.A.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Company

GS Yuasa Corporation

Industrial Traction Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

• By End-use (Research Institutions, Veterinary, Healthcare, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Electric Forklifts dominated the Industrial Traction Battery Market with ~71% share in 2025 due to the massive operations of large industrial traction batteries globally. Automated guided vehicles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the increasing adoption of warehouse automation and automation robotics.

By Sales Channel

OEMs dominated the Industrial Traction Battery Market with ~41% share in 2025 as manufacturers of industrial equipment prefer to source directly from original equipment manufacturers. Online Retailers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to growing e-commerce penetration and convenience of buying industrial battery through online retailers.

By Voltage Range

36V–48V dominated the Industrial Traction Battery Market with ~28% share in 2025 as this operating range of voltage is the most common for most industrial equipment including forklifts, utility vehicles and cleaning machines. 80V–96V segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to the demand for the high-power batteries for high-capacity industrial vehicles and automated system equipment.

By Capacity Range

100–200 Ah dominated the Industrial Traction Battery Market with ~26% share in 2025 as this segment meets a majority of energy needs for industrial vehicles at low cost. Over 600 Ah segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 because of the high requirement for automated & high-capacity commercial vehicles as well as heavy industrial vehicles.

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Ion dominated the Industrial Traction Battery Market with ~60% share in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as these types provide high energy density, longer charge cycles, and low maintenance as compared to the lead acid batteries.

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated warehouse automation, widespread use of electric forklifts, and industrial infrastructure, the North American area continues to play a significant role in the industrial traction battery market.

With the largest revenue share of roughly 44% in 2025, Asia Pacific led the industrial traction battery market thanks to factors like industrialization, competitive capacity, advancements in the warehousing and logistics sector, and a greater regional uptake of automated guided vehicles and electric forklifts.

Recent Developments:

2023 : EnerSys acquired Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited (IBCS) in the UK, expanding motive power battery services and distribution for industrial traction applications.

: EnerSys acquired Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited (IBCS) in the UK, expanding motive power battery services and distribution for industrial traction applications. 2024: BYD announced its next-generation Blade Battery lineup for 2025, emphasizing safety, energy density, and lifecycle improvements for traction applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Industrial Traction Battery Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING BENCHMARK & FORECAST ANALYSIS – helps you understand average selling prices of industrial traction batteries across voltage ranges and chemistries, regional price variations, competitive pricing strategies, and emerging models such as battery-as-a-service and leasing.

– helps you understand average selling prices of industrial traction batteries across voltage ranges and chemistries, regional price variations, competitive pricing strategies, and emerging models such as battery-as-a-service and leasing. BATTERY TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate energy density, cycle life, degradation rates, fast-charging capability, and overall efficiency indicators such as round-trip efficiency and self-discharge rates.

– helps you evaluate energy density, cycle life, degradation rates, fast-charging capability, and overall efficiency indicators such as round-trip efficiency and self-discharge rates. APPLICATION & USAGE INSIGHTS – helps you identify how traction batteries perform in real industrial operations through runtime per shift, replacement cycles, and the growing adoption of smart battery management systems (BMS).

– helps you identify how traction batteries perform in real industrial operations through runtime per shift, replacement cycles, and the growing adoption of smart battery management systems (BMS). CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY UTILIZATION – helps you assess charging ecosystem readiness including availability of dedicated charging stations, charging time differences by battery type, energy consumption per shift, and renewable energy integration.

– helps you assess charging ecosystem readiness including availability of dedicated charging stations, charging time differences by battery type, energy consumption per shift, and renewable energy integration. SUPPLY CHAIN & MANUFACTURING DYNAMICS – helps you analyze production capacity by battery type and manufacturer, in-house vs outsourced manufacturing trends, delivery lead times, and raw material dependencies affecting market stability.

– helps you analyze production capacity by battery type and manufacturer, in-house vs outsourced manufacturing trends, delivery lead times, and raw material dependencies affecting market stability. COMPETITIVE PRICING & INDUSTRY POSITIONING – helps you gauge how leading manufacturers compete through pricing benchmarks, technology differentiation, production scale, and strategic supply chain management.

