Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 5 February to no later than 30 March 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 4 February 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/664788

From 16 February to 20 February 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 645,764 own shares at an average price of NOK 268.8827 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16 February OSE 132,200 263.2564 34,802,509.30 CEUX TQEX 17 February OSE 133,299 263.4717 35,120,514.14 CEUX TQEX 18 February OSE 125,915 265.9390 33,485,709.19 CEUX TQEX 19 February OSE 127,000 276.6497 35,134,511.90 CEUX TQEX 20 February OSE 127,350 275.5520 35,091,547.20 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 645,764 268.8827 173,634,791.72 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 771,444 263.9624 203,632,207.81 CEUX TQEX Total 771,444 263.9624 203,632,207.81 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 1.417,208 266.2044 377,266,999.53 CEUX TQEX Total 1.417,208 266.2044 377,266,999.53





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 61,943,420 own shares, corresponding to 2.42% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 52,319,961 own shares, corresponding to 2.05% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment