Selected candidates for the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” 

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs, that its Supervisory Board (hereinafter – the Supervisory Board) has selected candidates for the new four-year term Group’s Management Board. The new Management Board is expected to take office on 26 March 2026.

The Group’s Management Board will comprise five members – four members from the current Management Board and one new member with extensive energy-sector experience. The re-election of four out of five members is expected to ensure continuity in the Group’s strategy.

The Group Supervisory Board selected the following candidates:

Darius Maikštėnas – the Chair of the Management Board and CEO (Strategy and management). D. Maikštėnas is the Chair of the Management Board of the Group and CEO since 2018. Under his leadership, “Lietuvos energija” was transformed into “Ignitis grupė” – the largest listed company in the Baltic States. After the successful implementation of the initial public offering (IPO), one of the largest investments in the history of Lithuania was attracted to the country. During the period of his leadership, the company's financial results doubled, the portfolio of renewable energy projects grew about three times, the largest EV fast charging network in the Baltic States was established, and other important projects were implemented. The Group is consistently recognized as a governance leader in the region. The development of the Group's activities has created a strong engine for the region's energy transformation, which has strengthened the region's energy independence. D. Maikštėnas brings extensive executive experience from telecommunications and technology sectors. He completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program, holds an EMBA from the Baltic Management Institute, and is a graduate of Kaunas University of Technology. He continues to serve as the Chair of the Group’s Management Board and CEO until the end of his second CEO term on 28 February 2027.

Jonas Rimavičius – Management Board member: Finance (Group Chief Financial Officer). J. Rimavičius is a member of the Management Board and Group Chief Financial Officer. Over the past four years, he has led the Group’s finance organization. Since joining the Group in 2016, J. Rimavičius has overseen a number of key strategic initiatives, including a successful IPO and multiple green bond issuances, which underpin the Group’s long-term growth strategy. In addition, he serves as Chair of the Board of Ignitis Renewables supervising the development and operation of major green generation and flexibility projects across the Baltics and Poland. Prior to joining the Group, Jonas held positions in investment banking and corporate finance at Swedbank, EY and Telia. He holds a Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from the University of Cambridge, a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Warwick and has completed the CFA programme.

Dr. Živilė Skibarkienė – Management Board member: People & Business Support (Group Chief Organisational Development Officer). Ž. Skibarkienė is a member of the Management Board and Chief Organisational Development Officer of the Group, leading enterprise-wide transformation, digitalisation, and the strategic development of people, culture, and corporate support functions. She joined the Group in 2018. During this period, the Group received the "Top Employer" rating five times and stood out for its high employee satisfaction indicators (eNPS). Before joining the Group, Ž. Skibarkienė has held top leadership roles in major Lithuanian financial institutions, including Artea (then Šiaulių bankas), Finasta Bank, DNB Bank, SEB Bank, and Swedbank Lizingas. She holds a PhD in Law from Mykolas Romeris University, a Master of Law from Vilnius University. She completed senior executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Oxford Saïd Business School.

Mantas Mikalajūnas – Management Board member: Regulated Business & Government Relations (Group Chief Regulatory Officer). M. Mikalajūnas is a member of the Management Board and Chief Regulatory Officer at the Group, overseeing regulated activities, government and stakeholder relations, HSE, and business resilience. He also serves on several boards within the Group. M. Mikalajūnas is an experienced energy sector executive with nearly two decades of leadership across Lithuania’s gas and electricity industries. During his career at “Lietuvos dujos”, he was responsible for investor relations, regulatory affairs, reorganisation, and integration of the company into the Group. He subsequently served as CEO of “Lietuvos energijos tiekimas”, where he led natural gas, LNG, and electricity supply activities, business development abroad. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and management from Vilnius University and completed senior executive education program at Oxford Saïd Business School.

Vytenis Koryzna – Management Board member: Energy Markets & Commerce (Group Chief Commercial Officer). V. Koryzna is a new candidate to the Management Board of the Group. He has over a decade of experience in renewable energy and strategic leadership, with expertise in energy management, supply and production business models, including Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and EV Charging solutions. Until now, V. Koryzna was the CEO of Detra Solar – engineering company providing technical blueprints and consultancy for renewable energy developers globally and before that – the CEO of energy solutions company Enefit Lithuania, where he expanded the company’s market presence reaching No.2 supplier position, and introduced innovative energy solutions for business and residential clients. He holds an EMBA in business administration and management from the Baltic Management Institute, and a Master of International business from Vilnius University.

„I would like to sincerely congratulate the selected candidates for the new term Management Board of the Group. The Supervisory Board, with a relatively short selection deadline, pursued the highest priority to finding the best candidates who would ensure the continuity of the Group's present activities and the successful implementation of important strategic initiatives. I believe that until the end of his second term as CEO, D. Maikštėnas will continue to successfully execute the initiatives that are important for Lithuania and the entire region, especially in the areas of renewable energy, grid resilience, innovation and AI development. The current members of the Group's Management Board, who have been re-elected for a new term of office will continue to contribute to the implementation of ongoing and initiating new strategic initiatives, while the new member of the Management Board will bring new energy and dynamism to the team”, said Alfonso Faubel, Chair of the Supervisory Board.

The Management Board is elected for a four-year term by the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Group. The Chair of the Management Board and the Chief Executive Officer is elected by the decision of the Group’s Management Board, taking into consideration the opinion of the Supervisory Board. According to the requirements of the Description of the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies, the CEO of the Company is the Chair of the Management Board of the Group. The current Management Board term ends on 25 March 2026.

According to the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the CEO of a state-owned enterprise is appointed for a term of five years. The same person may be appointed as the CEO of the same company for no more than two consecutive terms. The second term of the current Group's CEO D. Maikštėnas ends on 28 February 2027.

The selection of members of the Management Board was announced on 11 December 2025 (link), the candidates were allowed to submit their applications until 5 January 2026 (inclusive). The candidate assessment and initial interviews were performed by an external partner – agency conducting executive recruitment – Pedersen & Partners. After assessing candidates’ compliance with mandatory requirements, their competences, and work experience, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board selected the most suitable candidates who were interviewed by the members of the Supervisory Board.

For more information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt