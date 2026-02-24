Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 16 to February 20, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from February 16 to February 20, 2026

Puteaux, February 24, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 16 to February 20, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/16/2026FR001243512148,96527.1831XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/16/2026FR001243512129,00027.1786DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/16/2026FR00124351214,00027.1642TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/16/2026FR00124351214,00027.1533AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/17/2026FR001243512144,94227.2920XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/17/2026FR001243512129,48127.2575DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/17/2026FR00124351215,73527.2063TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/17/2026FR00124351215,84227.2319AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/18/2026FR001243512147,29527.6176XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/18/2026FR001243512129,00027.6219DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/18/2026FR00124351213,50027.6347TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/18/2026FR00124351213,50027.6205AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/19/2026FR001243512151,74827.7448XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/19/2026FR001243512123,79027.7270DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/19/2026FR00124351215,00027.7131TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/19/2026FR00124351214,96227.7169AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/20/2026FR001243512136,11927.5711XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/20/2026FR001243512133,83527.5318DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/20/2026FR00124351216,54627.5324TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/20/2026FR00124351219,56027.5390AQE
 Total426,82027.4698 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

