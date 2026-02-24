Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 16 to February 20, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from February 16 to February 20, 2026

Puteaux, February 24, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 16 to February 20, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/16/2026 FR0012435121 48,965 27.1831 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/16/2026 FR0012435121 29,000 27.1786 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/16/2026 FR0012435121 4,000 27.1642 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/16/2026 FR0012435121 4,000 27.1533 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/17/2026 FR0012435121 44,942 27.2920 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/17/2026 FR0012435121 29,481 27.2575 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/17/2026 FR0012435121 5,735 27.2063 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/17/2026 FR0012435121 5,842 27.2319 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/18/2026 FR0012435121 47,295 27.6176 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/18/2026 FR0012435121 29,000 27.6219 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/18/2026 FR0012435121 3,500 27.6347 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/18/2026 FR0012435121 3,500 27.6205 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/19/2026 FR0012435121 51,748 27.7448 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/19/2026 FR0012435121 23,790 27.7270 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/19/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 27.7131 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/19/2026 FR0012435121 4,962 27.7169 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/20/2026 FR0012435121 36,119 27.5711 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/20/2026 FR0012435121 33,835 27.5318 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/20/2026 FR0012435121 6,546 27.5324 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/20/2026 FR0012435121 9,560 27.5390 AQE Total 426,820 27.4698



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

