February, 24, 2026

Signify proposes changes to its Supervisory Board

Proposal to appoint Barbara Holzapfel and Jeroen Hoencamp as Supervisory Board members

Proposal to re-appoint Bram Schot as Supervisory Board member

Jeroen Drost to assume the position of Chair of the Supervisory Board

Rita Lane to step down from the Supervisory Board after a 10-year tenure

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the following appointments and re-appointment, and announces the following changes to its Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Barbara Holzapfel and Jeroen Hoencamp as Supervisory Board members. Both candidates will attend Signify Supervisory Board meetings observers from March 1, 2026, until their appointment by the general meeting of shareholders.

Barbara Holzapfel (German/American, 57) is a US-based technology executive with extensive experience in enterprise software, digital transformation across B2B and B2C environments, and marketing and supply chain solutions. She began her career at The Coca-Cola Company and subsequently held consulting and leadership roles at New Solutions and Towers Perrin. From 2001 to 2013, she held executive positions with SAP across supply chain solutions, marketing and innovation, playing a key role in the acceleration of innovation strategies and the company’s transition to cloud and SaaS models. From 2017 to 2022, Barbara Holzapfel was Vice President Education at Microsoft, responsible for global strategy, growth and marketing across its software and hardware portfolio. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Genesys, where she drove transformational growth through marketing and go-to-market strategies.

Barbara Holzapfel is currently a non-executive board member and the Chair of the Compensation Committee of hardware-enabled SaaS company Blackline Safety Corp, where she also serves on the Nominations & Governance Committee. She chairs the Board of Directors of Paris-based HR tech company Welcome to the Jungle. Barbara Holzapfel holds a degree in Business and Economics from Saarland University and a joint MBA from the University of Michigan and Saarland University. She has worked in Germany, US, UK, Switzerland and France.

Jeroen Hoencamp (Dutch, 59) is a Dutch-based telecom executive with a career in sales, marketing and general management. He spent over 25 years at telecommunication company Vodafone and Liberty Global, holding various executive positions. Most recently, he served as the CEO of VodafoneZiggo, where he led the integration of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo (Liberty Global) into the integrated communications company VodafoneZiggo, serving both consumer and enterprise segments. In his prior roles, he designed and implemented turn-around strategies, led business and IT transformations, and delivered sustainable business value.

Jeroen Hoencamp is currently member of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch postal company PostNL and acts as an advisor to Singaporean investor GIC. He holds a General Management and Marketing degree from the Nyenrode University (the Netherlands) and an MBA from the University of Georgia (US). Jeroen Hoencamp has worked in the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, the Dutch Antilles and the US.

The Supervisory Board proposes the re-appointment of Supervisory Board member Bram Schot. Bram Schot has been a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022. His extensive international executive experience and strong track record in strategy and transformation continue to contribute to the company’s long-term objectives.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Jeroen Drost as its chair, effective March 1, 2026. Jeroen Drost has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2024. In this role, he will succeed Gerard van de Aast. Gerard van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017 and will remain on the Supervisory Board until the end of his term in 2027.

Rita Lane has been a member of the Supervisory Board since the company’s IPO in 2016. After a 10-year tenure, she will step down from the Supervisory Board at the end of her current term in April 2026.

“We are pleased that Barbara Holzapfel and Jeroen Hoencamp are available to join our Board”, said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. “Barbara Holzapfel’s experience in technology growth, innovation and marketing strategy, business transformation, and strong connection to the US market, as well as Jeroen Hoencamp’s deep understanding in technology applications and experience in business and IT transformations, will bring important experiences and perspectives to our Board. We value the continued availability of Bram Schot to serve on our Board. The Supervisory Board thanks Rita Lane for her highly valuable contributions and long-term commitment, and for the experience and insights in general management and supply chain she has brought to our Board.”

The above proposals for appointments and re-appointment will be made to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 24, 2026, and will each be for a period of four years.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

