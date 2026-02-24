Best AI Tools for Short Let Management: Aeve AI & Guesthoo to Automate Guest Communication

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI automation platform Aeve AI and the South West short-term rental agency Guesthoo have announced a strategic partnership. This exciting collaboration has helped Guesthoo to scale its 200-property operation while maintaining consistently high guest satisfaction.

Guesthoo, winners of the Hosting Excellence Award at the Airbnb Pro Host Summit in November 2025, had previously been cautious about introducing AI into guest communication. Ruth L., Head of Guest Experience at Guesthoo, says, "We operate in a space where maintaining communication scores above 4.9 is non-negotiable. The idea of AI raised serious questions: How do we maintain quality, 24/7 service, and bring a diverse team on board?"

Since implementing Aeve AI to manage guest communications, over 80% of Guesthoo's messaging is now automated. The AI automation tool integrates directly with Guesthoo's short-let management system and follows operational rules for escalations and handling guest queries.

"Eve," as the team calls the AI, handles routine messages while humans focus on nuanced or critical interactions. Ruth notes, "She doesn't replace our team. She allows us to focus on higher-value work. We added automation without losing control and gained back time to focus on meaningful improvements across the business".

Accuracy has been a key benefit. Aeve AI reliably pulls live system information, reducing human error in fast-changing contexts. Guests continue to receive timely, precise, and thoughtful responses, maintaining the operation's high standards.

Guesthoo has introduced automation that enhances efficiency while keeping the guest experience at the centre. Both companies plan to expand automation further across operations while maintaining the quality that earned Guesthoo industry recognition.

Email: info@guesthoo.com

Email: support@aeve.ai

Phone: 0800 048 7591

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df361de4-096e-4b7d-ad26-075d80e3e745