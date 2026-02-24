WALLIX reinforces its strategic footprint in the Middle East as demand for digital sovereignty accelerates

Paris, France – February 24, 2026, WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and a recognized European leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), marks 10 years of sustained growth in the Middle East. The region is a major contributor to the Group’s performance momentum. In 2025, WALLIX reported +37% growth in recurring revenue across EMEA (excluding France), driven in particular by approximately +40% growth in the Middle East–Africa region. Against a backdrop of escalating cyber threats and increasing digital sovereignty requirements, WALLIX continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner in protecting critical infrastructure across the region.

A decade of local presence supporting digital sovereignty

Established in the Middle East for over ten years, WALLIX has built a strong regional footprint supported by an experienced local team and a network of more than 40 certified partners covering all Gulf countries. The company also offers local hosting facilities, addressing the growing demand for in-country data residency within national jurisdictions. This footprint is built on a “Channel First” strategy, driven by high-value-added distributors such as Cloud Dubai and SCOPE Middle East, ensuring organizations across the region rapid access to WALLIX solutions, close customer support, and agile deployment capabilities at scale.

This local presence has translated into robust performance. The Middle East–Africa region is now WALLIX’s second-largest geographic area and the leading contributor within EMEA, with growth close to 40%. Several significant contracts have recently been secured in the Middle East, including projects to secure industrial OT environments across the utilities, healthcare, and construction sectors. These wins underscore WALLIX’s commercial momentum and its ability to address the security challenges of critical infrastructure throughout the region.

« The Middle East is not a region to conquer for WALLIX, it has been part of our story since the company’s early days, often in geographically extreme and fascinating environments. Our very first commercial customer came from the Gulf region, and for more than ten years, we have built enduring relationships here with teams, partners, and customers who trust us every day,» said Ahmed Bouzid, VP Sales Middle East Africa at WALLIX. « Today, our priority is to support the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in securing both their IT and industrial OT environments with solutions that are simple, adaptable to local requirements, sovereign, and immediately operational. Solutions where architecture and customer data remain independent from sometimes intrusive extraterritorial regulations that may not be aligned with local contexts.»

Digital sovereignty: a credible European alternative

Digital sovereignty has become both an economic and strategic imperative. In the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, organizations are seeking solutions capable of protecting critical assets while complying with local data governance and regulatory requirements. In a global environment where certain digital and cybersecurity technologies may be subject to extraterritorial legislation and foreign legal constraints, WALLIX promotes an independent European approach. The company delivers security solutions designed to protect national sovereignty, preserve state autonomy, and ensure full sovereign control over critical systems and sensitive data. WALLIX relies on internationally recognized standards such as ISO 27001 and offers solutions certified under the highest European security frameworks, including trusted schemes from ANSSI (France) and BSI (Germany). The company supports national initiatives aligned with the United Arab Emirates’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and compliance frameworks across highly regulated sectors such as finance, energy, healthcare, utilities, and government.

WALLIX One: a unified, high-performance, and agile cyber platform

As digital transformation accelerates, WALLIX supports Middle Eastern organizations in securing complex and often sensitive IT and industrial OT environments through its unified platform, WALLIX One.

The platform provides comprehensive identity and access protection, including human and non-human access control, privilege management, session monitoring and traceability, and access governance (internal, third-party, and machine-based identities). Designed for ease of adoption and rapid deployment, WALLIX One enables organizations to scale at their own pace, depending on cyber maturity, asset criticality, and operational or budgetary constraints. Deployment options include on-premises, cloud, hybrid, or managed services, allowing organizations to select the model best suited to their industry and business model, without unnecessary complexity or over-engineering.

About WALLIX

Listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015, WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor and a recognized European leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM). WALLIX supports public and privatorganizations in securing identities and access, strengthening operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and digital autonomy. Today, the unified WALLIX One platform protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. It secures identities, user access, and privileged accounts across both digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments, enabling organizations to operate securely and evolve confidently in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations – Déborah Schwartz+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr