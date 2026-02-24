Research Finds Triple-Digit ROI in Market Data Management Technology

New York, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY - February 24, 2026, TRG Screen, the leading provider of market data and subscription cost management technology solutions, announced the results of an independent return-on-investment (ROI) study examining the impact of proactive market data management. Building on the findings, the company has launched an interactive ROI calculator that enables firms to quantify their own savings potential.

The research was conducted by Hobson & Company, an independent firm specialising in ROI analysis, and is based on interviews and real-world client data. The findings show that firms adopting purpose-built market data management technology achieved triple-digit ROI, including one example delivering 224% ROI over three years with a 5.3-month payback period.

Across the organizations studied, firms reduced market data spend by an average of 10% and reference data spend by 25%. The research also highlighted significant efficiency gains, with internal administrative effort reduced by up to 50% and exchange compliance workloads by as much as 90% in some cases ─ allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities.

“Market data is one of the largest and fastest growing expense categories for financial institutions, yet it is often managed with limited visibility and manual processes,” said Nadine Scott, Chief Customer Strategy Officer at TRG Screen. “This independent research validates what we see across our client base every day. When firms gain end-to-end visibility and control, the impact shows up quickly in reduced spend, reclaimed time and lower risk.”

The hidden cost of market data

The research highlights common challenges faced by market data teams, including unused or duplicate subscriptions, renewals defaulting without proper oversight, missed credits and pricing changes, and significant internal time consumed by manual administration. In many cases, firms were paying for services long after users had changed roles or left the organization. While these issues are rarely visible in isolation, together they create substantial financial drag and operational risk.

The analysis quantified the financial and operational impact of addressing these challenges through proactive management of market data spend, usage and compliance. In addition to direct cost reductions, firms created meaningful internal capacity by reducing time spent on renewals, reconciliations, reporting and exchange compliance. This allows teams to focus on higher-value work such as vendor negotiations and strategic data planning.

Turning research into action: self-service ROI calculator

To make the findings actionable, TRG Screen translated the research methodology into a new interactive ROI calculator. Based on the same assumptions used in the study, the tool allows organizations to input their own market data environment and model potential savings, efficiency gains and risk reduction.

“The calculator gives firms a realistic way to explore what proactive market data management could mean for them, based on their own data consumption,” added Scott.

The independent research report is available here and ROI calculator here

