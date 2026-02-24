Direxion Delivers Four New 2X Bull Single Stock Leveraged ETFs for High Conviction Stock Traders

New York, United States, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New ETFs Tied to ASML, BABA, MRVL, and SOFI Bring Direxion’s Single Stock Leveraged & Inverse Suite to 55 Fund Offerings

Direxion, the leader in Single Stock Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, today announced four new ETFs, offering 2X daily amplified exposure to ASML Holding (ASML), Alibaba Group (BABA), Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). These funds provide traders with targeted tools to express short-term bullish views on some of the market’s most actively traded semiconductor, e-commerce, and digital finance companies.

The new ETFs include:

Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF (Ticker: ASMU)

Direxion Daily BABA Bull 2X ETF (Ticker: BABU)

Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF (Ticker: MRVU)

Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF (Ticker: SOFA)

“These companies sit at the core of the digital economy – from the chips and networks powering AI and cloud computing, to the platforms enabling global e-commerce and digital finance,” said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer of Direxion. “Our new Single Stock Leveraged ETFs give traders precise tools to express short-term views on the stocks driving these critical growth trends.”

With the launch of these four funds, Direxion now offers 55 single stock ETFs, spanning a wide range of sectors, including technology, e-commerce, energy, aerospace, semiconductors, automotive. This breadth gives traders the flexibility to target specific names driving market momentum.

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $54.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the funds involves a high degree of risk. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock’s performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases, and the Bear Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance decreases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in the underlying stock.

Direxion ETF Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry, sector or security which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple or inverse of the return of their respective underlying security for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

