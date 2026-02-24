Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Projected to Reach USD 76.20 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Biologics Demand and Expanding Outsourcing Strategies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market size is estimated at USD 21.16 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 76.20 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.67% over 2026-2035. Increased pharmaceutical outsourcing tactics, growing biologic drug development costs, and capacity limitations at pharmaceutical businesses are the main factors propelling the market's expansion.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 21.16 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 76.20 billion

CAGR: 13.67% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market is estimated at USD 8.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.96 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.74% over 2026-2035. The U.S. is the largest market for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, mostly because to its well-established regulatory framework for biopharmaceutical manufacture, robust contract manufacturing infrastructure, and huge biologics development pipeline.

Rising Biologics Development and Capacity Constraints Propel Market Growth Globally

Growing therapeutic antibody approvals, complicated manufacturing requirements, and pharmaceutical companies limited in-house production capabilities for specialized biologic modalities are the main factors driving the growth of biologics development and capacity constraints, which take center stage as growth drivers for the biopharmaceutical CMO market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of the contract manufacturing and contract research markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for outsourced manufacturing and process development.

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 US$ 21.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 US$ 76.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.67% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

The mammalian segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.42% in 2025, owing to superior post-translational modification capabilities. The mammalian segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 13.89% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the continuous advancement in cell line development technologies, and growing therapeutic antibody pipeline.

By Service

By 2025, the contract manufacturing segment contributed the largest revenue share of 63.28% due to extensive capacity requirements for commercial-scale production. The contract research segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 14.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for specialized development services and early-stage product optimization capabilities.

By Product

The biologics segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical CMO market with about 58.94%, owing to their dominant position in pharmaceutical pipelines. The segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 13.92% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as pharmaceutical companies seek comprehensive manufacturing solutions for antibody-drug conjugates.

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation

By Source

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

By Service

Contract Manufacturing Process Development

Contract Research Oncology Inflammation & Immunology Cardiology Neuroscience Others



By Product

Biologics Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Others

Biosimilars

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.23%, Asia Pacific is the biopharmaceutical CMO market segment with the fastest rate of growth. This is due to rising awareness of cost-effective manufacturing solutions, government biotechnology development initiatives, and the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in developing countries.

Because of its well-established contract manufacturing infrastructure, robust biologics development pipeline, and growing reliance on outsourcing strategies for specialized production, North America held the largest revenue share of the biopharmaceutical CMO market in 2025, accounting for over 43.67% of the total.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Lonza Group AG (est. 1897) it expanded its mammalian cell culture manufacturing capabilities with next-generation bioreactor systems and AI-driven process optimization, aiming to improve production efficiency and capacity utilization across its global manufacturing network.

, Lonza Group AG (est. 1897) it expanded its mammalian cell culture manufacturing capabilities with next-generation bioreactor systems and AI-driven process optimization, aiming to improve production efficiency and capacity utilization across its global manufacturing network. In May 2024, Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (est. 2011) launched an enhanced integrated service platform featuring accelerated technology transfer and dedicated production suites across Asian manufacturing facilities, enhancing client flexibility, production timelines, and biosimilar development capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand global biopharmaceutical production capacity trends, regional utilization rates, and the shift toward single-use bioreactors and optimized production efficiency.

– helps you understand global biopharmaceutical production capacity trends, regional utilization rates, and the shift toward single-use bioreactors and optimized production efficiency. OUTSOURCING & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TRENDS – helps you identify how pharmaceutical companies are increasing reliance on CMOs, including outsourcing penetration, contract value trends, and long-term manufacturing partnerships.

– helps you identify how pharmaceutical companies are increasing reliance on CMOs, including outsourcing penetration, contract value trends, and long-term manufacturing partnerships. BIOLOGICS DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze pipeline strength, clinical-stage distribution, approval timelines, and regulatory compliance performance across major markets.

– helps you analyze pipeline strength, clinical-stage distribution, approval timelines, and regulatory compliance performance across major markets. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & PROCESS INNOVATION – helps you uncover how continuous manufacturing, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming efficiency, scalability, and quality in biopharmaceutical production.

– helps you uncover how continuous manufacturing, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming efficiency, scalability, and quality in biopharmaceutical production. BIOSIMILAR & NOVEL MODALITY PRODUCTION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate biosimilar approval momentum, market entry timelines, and the expansion of CMOs into complex biologics and next-generation therapies.

– helps you evaluate biosimilar approval momentum, market entry timelines, and the expansion of CMOs into complex biologics and next-generation therapies. SUSTAINABILITY & NEXT-GEN MANUFACTURING INITIATIVES – helps you track green manufacturing adoption, energy-efficient production systems, and sustainable facility investments across the industry.

