CBD Skincare Products Market Set to Hit USD 17.67 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Clean Beauty Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBD Skincare Product Market size is estimated at USD 2.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.24% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The legalization of goods made from hemp, rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of CBD, and a growing desire for clean beauty options are the main factors propelling the market's expansion.





The U.S. CBD Skincare Products Market is expected to be worth USD 0.94 billion by 2025, USD 6.98 billion by the year ending 2035, registering a CAGR of 22.16%, from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. is the largest market for CBD Skincare products, largely driven to the legalization of hemp-derived CBD according to the research farm bill, high awareness and interest in natural beauty products and advanced e-commerce platform.

Rising Consumer Awareness and Clean Beauty Movement to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing consumer awareness and the clean beauty movement are the main factors driving the market share of CBD skincare products. These factors include consumers' growing inclination for natural ingredients, their growing comprehension of CBD's anti-inflammatory qualities, and their changing views on wellness-focused skincare practices. The market's foundation, the penetration of the hemp and marijuana-derived markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these botanical-based beauty and therapeutic skincare solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The creams & moisturizers segment dominated the market with an estimated revenue share of around 41.67% in 2025, due to high consumer awareness regarding traditional skincare applications and flexibility for daily use as well wide range products availability across price levels. The mask & serums category is expected to clock in the highest CAGR of 23.45% between 2026-2035 due to rise in preference for intensive treatment products.

By Distribution Channel

By 2025, the e-commerce segment contributed the largest revenue share of 38.92% due to convenience of online shopping, wider product selection and direct-to-consumer brand strategies. The retail pharmacies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 23.78% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for professional consultation and product authenticity verification.

By Source

The hemp segment accounted for the largest share of the CBD Skincare product market with about 76.34%, owing to legal advantages in most jurisdictions, and lower THC content compliance. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 22.89% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as beauty brands seek legally compliant CBD sources and organic hemp cultivation expansion.

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.56%, Asia Pacific is the market segment with the fastest rate of growth for CBD skincare products. This growth is driven by the rising knowledge of natural skincare ingredients, increased beauty consciousness, and the evolution of regulatory frameworks in important regions.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.67% in 2025 of the CBD Skincare product market due to favorable hemp legislation, mature beauty industry infrastructure, and high consumer awareness regarding cannabidiol benefits for Skincare.

Key Players:

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Lord Jones

Kiehl's (L'Oréal Group)

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Cannuka

Apothecanna

Myaderm

Endoca

Elixinol Global Limited

CBD For Life

Isodiol International Inc.

Kazmira

Herbivore Botanicals

CBD Daily

Vertly

Prima

Saint Jane Beauty

Populum

FAB CBD

Green Roads

Medterra CBD

cbdMD

Joy Organics

Lazarus Naturals

Zatural

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, it expanded its CBD Skincare product line with dermatologist-formulated anti-aging serums and hydrating face creams, aiming to improve market penetration and brand positioning across premium beauty retail channels.

In May 2024, launched an enhanced CBD body lotion collection featuring advanced nano-emulsion technology and sustainable packaging across North American luxury department stores, enhancing product absorption, consumer experience, and environmental responsibility.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Consumer Adoption & Usage Metrics – helps you understand CBD skincare penetration across age groups, purchase frequency, retention rates, and shifting preferences between face and body care products.

– helps you understand CBD skincare penetration across age groups, purchase frequency, retention rates, and shifting preferences between face and body care products. Regulatory Compliance & Market Access Metrics – helps you evaluate legal CBD status across regions, THC compliance standards, labeling regulations, and cross-border trade barriers affecting market entry.

– helps you evaluate legal CBD status across regions, THC compliance standards, labeling regulations, and cross-border trade barriers affecting market entry. Product Innovation & Technology Metrics – helps you track new product launch activity, adoption of nano-emulsion and bioavailability technologies, organic certifications, and investments in clinical validation.

– helps you track new product launch activity, adoption of nano-emulsion and bioavailability technologies, organic certifications, and investments in clinical validation. Marketing & Distribution Performance Metrics – helps you analyze the effectiveness of influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements, and the balance between direct-to-consumer and retail sales channels.

– helps you analyze the effectiveness of influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements, and the balance between direct-to-consumer and retail sales channels. Customer Engagement & Brand Loyalty Indicators – helps you identify consumer satisfaction levels, subscription model adoption, and long-term customer lifetime value trends within the CBD skincare market.

