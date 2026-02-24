Colliers appoints Laura Hernando CEO of Iberia to lead next phase of growth

MADRID and LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers announces the appointment of Laura Hernando as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Iberia, with her start scheduled in the second quarter of 2026. She succeeds Mikel Echavarren, who will maintain a key strategic role as Chairman for the Iberian region. Hernando will also continue as Managing Director of Hotels for Colliers Spain.

Hernando brings more than two decades of expertise in the Iberian market. She has played a pivotal role in the country’s most significant hotel transactions, including single assets, portfolios, corporate deals, and financial restructurings. She has been a key member of Colliers since joining through the acquisition of IREA in 2018.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers EMEA, said: “Laura’s appointment as CEO reflects a long-term strategy and shared vision for the future of our Iberian business. With a proven track record of building successful businesses and leading high-performing, client-focused teams, she is well placed to drive the next phase of growth. My thanks to Mikel and the leadership team for the incredibly strong foundation they have built.”

Laura Hernando added: “I am honoured to take on the leadership of the Iberian region in the same year we celebrate 20 successful years in Spain. My focus remains on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients across Iberia, while nurturing the unique culture that drives our talented teams.”

Echavarren will continue to work closely with Laura and the leadership team to ensure seamless client service and support strategic growth. He will also maintain his role on Colliers’ EMEA Senior Leadership Team.

“I look forward to supporting Laura as we continue to foster new growth opportunities and deliver the highest standards of service across all our business lines. Having worked with Laura for nearly two decades, I am proud to see her take on this role and become the first female corporate real estate leader for Iberia – a reflection of her talent and capability,” said Mikel Echavarren.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership — driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.6 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.

