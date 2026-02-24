Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cataract Surgery Devices Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





It is expected that the cataract surgery devices market will grow from USD 9.25 billion in 2025 to USD 12.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period of 2025-2033.

An increased incidence among aging populations, improved technologies for better surgery tools, and increased awareness regarding early treatment and restoration of vision are some factors that have triggered more adoptions of modern cataract surgeries across the world.

Cataract surgery devices include phacoemulsification systems, femtosecond lasers, and ophthalmic viscosurgical devices; they are specialized medical instruments and equipment that serve to remove clouded natural lenses from the eye and replace them with artificial intraocular lenses to restore clear vision. Advanced cataract surgery technologies make procedures minimally invasive, highly precise, and quicker, while offering faster recovery times and better visual outcomes. Modern IOLs, like multifocal, toric, and accommodating lenses, also correct refractive errors, reducing dependence on glasses after surgery.

Globally, there has been an increase in demand for cataract surgery devices, as the prevalence of cataracts-a worldwide cause of blindness-continues to rise, most especially among aging populations. Improved safety in surgery and better access and reimbursement policies have also widened adoption.

Innovation such as laser-assisted surgery and digital imaging integration keeps improving success rates and will attract those seeking premium correction of vision. Attributed to increasing awareness about preventable blindness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for high-quality ophthalmic care, the market related to cataract surgery devices is showing sustained growth across the globe.

Top Manufacturers

Alcon AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Topcon Corp

Product Launches in the Cataract Surgery Devices Market

STAAR Surgical Co.

Glaukos Corp

SWOT Analysis of the Company

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Recent Developments in the Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Abbott Laboratories

Hoya Corporation

Sustainability Goal

Aurolab

HumanOptics AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cataract Surgery Devices Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Companies Share - Cataract Surgery Devices Market



3. Alcon, Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Topcon Corp

STAAR Surgical Co

Glaukos Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Hoya Corporation

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Oertli Instrumente AG

Aurolab

HumanOptics AG

Rayner Group

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (now Bausch+Lomb)

AcuFocus, Inc.

