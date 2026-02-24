Halal Cosmetics Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Halal cosmetics market is expected to grow significantly from USD 51.16 billion in 2025 to USD 135.54 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.95% during 2025-2033. The fast growth of this category may be due to several factors: high growth of the Muslim population globally; growing preference for ethical production; strict Halal certification requirements; and efficient digital marketing and online retail channels.

Halal cosmetics are beauty and personal care products following Islamic law that ensures the formula does not contain any ingredients forbidden in Islam, such as alcohol or inevitable animal by-products. Moreover, the product should not be tested on animals; thus, cruelty-free. The popularity of halal cosmetics has grown significantly worldwide as the awareness of its principles expands beyond dietary restrictions.

The worldwide demand for halal cosmetics is the result of a growing population of Muslims who seek out products in conformance with their beliefs. But most importantly, non-Muslim consumers also have a special interest in the ethical and eco-friendly qualities often attached to halal brands. The appeal toward clean, natural ingredients and the focus on cruelty-free practices resonated well among an even larger group of people deeply concerned about their health and the environment.

Countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have pioneered the concept of halal cosmetics, but this market is now catching up in the West. Companies are following suit by introducing lines they term 'halal' as a way of tapping into this lucrative market. The rise of e-commerce further facilitates access to these products, enabling consumers worldwide to adopt halal beauty solutions.

Top Players in the Halal Cosmetics Market

Estee Lauder

Founded: 1946

Headquarters: United States of America

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Estee Lauder) is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of beauty products. The company provides a wide variety of products, such as makeup, hair care, fragrances, and skincare. Estee Lauder markets these under various brand names such as Estee Lauder, Aramis, Origins, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Clinique, Darphin, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, and GLAMGLOW.

L'Oreal

Founded: 1909

Headquarters: France

L'Oreal SA (L'Oreal) is a provider of personal care products. The company manufactures and markets make-up products, perfumes, hair care, sun care, skincare, and coloring products. L'Oreal markets products under various brands such as L'Oreal Professionnel, Kerastase, Redken, Matrix, PureOlogy, L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Lancome, and Kiehl's.

S&J International Enterprises

Founded: 1980

Headquarters: Thailand

S&J International Enterprises is a dynamic organization dealing in global trade and commerce. Established with a zeal to bridge the gap between markets across the world, S&J is committed to offering high-quality products and services to fulfill diverse demands and needs of customers.

Kao Corporation

Founded: 1887

Headquarters: Japan

Kao Corp (Kao) manufactures, markets, and sells consumer and chemical products. The company's major products include cosmetics, facial and body cleansers, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, hair coloring and styling agents.

Clara International Beauty Group

Founded: 1977

Headquarters: Malaysia

Clara International Beauty Group is one of the leading names in the beauty and cosmetic industry, having been born with the vision to empower individuals through innovative beauty solutions.

Product Launches in the Halal Cosmetics Market

WARDAH COSMETICS

October 2025, Indonesian cosmetics giant ParagonCorp, the company behind the halal beauty brands Wardah, Emina, and Make Over, introduces Light+ by Wardah. This latest skincare and makeup line will be a new halal range intended for Indonesia's younger generation.

SWOT Analysis of the Company





SAMPURE MINERALS

Strengths: Authentic brand positioning and high-quality natural formulations.

Sampure Minerals' most significant strength in the halal cosmetics market is its genuine brand positioning with high-quality, natural formulation.

AMARA COSMETICS

Strengths include ethical beauty, cultural authenticity, and product innovation catering specifically to the Muslim consumer.

The core strength of Amara Cosmetics in the halal cosmetics market rests on its commitment to ethical beauty, cultural authenticity, and product innovation aimed at Muslim consumers.

Recent Developments in the Halal Cosmetics Market

IBA Halal Care

November 2022: India-based Iba Cosmetics entered into a strategic partnership with Believe, a Singaporean FMCG conglomerate in personal care essentials. In this process, the latter invested USD 10 million in Iba Cosmetics to expand its retail market space in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, and other countries.

Sustainability Goal

Talent Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Talent Cosmetics Co., Ltd. incorporates sustainability into its core business philosophy through its emphases on eco-innovation, ethics in production, and social responsibility.

Prolab Cosmetics

Prolab Cosmetics remains committed to sustainability through green innovation, responsible manufacturing, and ethical business practices.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $135.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Halal Cosmetics Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Halal Cosmetics Market



3. Estee Lauder

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

S&J International Enterprises

Kao Corporation

Clara International Beauty Group

INIKA

AMARA COSMETICS

WARDAH COSMETICS

SAMPURE MINERALS

HALAL COSMETICS COMPANY

Ivy Beauty Corporation

IBA Halal Care (Iba Cosmetics)

Martha Tilaar Group

Talent Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Prolab Cosmetics

Saaf Pure Organic Skincare

OnePure International Group

PHB Ethical Beauty

Wipro Unza Group

Tanamera Tropical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co57m5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment