Beta Glucan Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights

The Beta Glucan industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 1.14 billion by 2033, from US$ 638.75 Million in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% between 2025 and 2033.

The beta-glucan market is growing steadily, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with natural and functional ingredients. Beta-glucan, a polysaccharide derived from sources such as oats, barley, yeast, and mushrooms, is widely recognized for its cholesterol-lowering, immune-boosting, and heart health properties.

Rising demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals has significantly boosted market growth. The ingredient is also gaining traction in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics due to its bioactive and antioxidant properties. Increasing adoption of clean-label and plant-based products further supports its market expansion. Additionally, growing interest in preventive healthcare and immunity-enhancing products after the pandemic has accelerated demand.

Despite challenges like high extraction costs and limited consumer awareness in developing regions, the beta-glucan market continues to expand as a key player in the global health and wellness industry.

List of Leading Companies in the Beta Glucan Market



Ceapro Inc.





Establishment: 1997

Headquarters: Canada

Revenue: $7.1M in 2023

The biotechnology company Ceapro Inc. (Ceapro) is committed to producing and selling useful chemicals and extracts from oats and other renewable plant resources. The company's extracts are used in nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and medical goods for humans, animals, and cosmetics. Ceapro's natural active ingredients include apenthamides, oat beta glucan, oat oil, oat peptides, oat powder, and lupin peptides. Ear cleanser, oat shampoo, and dermal complex/conditioner are further natural anti-aging skincare items and veterinary therapies. The company uses its own Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) technique to extract the active chemicals. In addition to selling its products directly to consumers, it also uses distribution partners and subsidiaries. The company offers its products in the US, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, India, and other countries. Ceapro's main office is situated in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Establishment: 1921

Headquarters: United Kingdom

Revenue: $2.0B in 2023

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) is a provider of ingredient solutions for healthier foods and beverages. The company's product portfolio consists of sweeteners, texturants, and fiber enrichments. Animal feed, corn syrup, dextrose, glucose, starches, sweeteners, crystalline fructose, and sucrose are also supplied. Tate & Lyle sells its products under the trademarks Purefruit, Fructopure, Krystar, Tasteva, Amydex, Maltosweet, Star-Dri, Neto, Mira-Cap, Mira-Mist, Mira-Sperse, and Resistamyl. Drinks, dairy products, bread and snack items, soups, sauces, and dressings, confections, personal care products, medications, and animal feed are just a few of the industries that employ the company's products. Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas are all home to it. The headquarters of Tate & Lyle are located in London, UK.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Establishment: 1902

Headquarters: Switzerland

Revenue: $13.8B in 2023

The science-based company DSM-Firmenich AG (DSM-Firmenich) specializes in nutrition, health, and beauty. The company's primary activities include the development, manufacturing, and blending of essential nutrients, flavors, and fragrances. DSM-Firmenich produces a wide range of products, including specialty plastics, vitamins, carotenoids, fiber and resin solutions, and healthy lipids. The company's products and services are used by a number of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biomedical materials, chemicals, cosmetics, and medical nutrition. The company operates in several regions, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The DSM-Firmenich headquarters are situated in Kaiseraugst, Aargau, Switzerland.

Cargill Incorporated

Establishment: 1865

Headquarters: United States of America

Revenue: $160 B in 2023

Cargill Inc. is an agribusiness (Cargill). The company provides products and services in the fields of food, financial products, agriculture, industrial, and risk management. It markets, processes, and distributes meat, grains, oilseeds, sugar, and other food commodities in addition to cotton. The company also manufactures natural ingredients for the personal care industry, pet food, animal feed, and bio-industrial products. Cargill provides data asset solutions, marketing services, risk management services, logistics and transportation services, and technical support. Additionally, the company produces and markets biodiesel, fuel ethanol, starch, and starch sweeteners. Purina, Diamond V, Cargill, EWOS, Provimi, and Nutrena are just a few of the names under which it offers pet food and feed items. The company has operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Cargill's headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the United States.

Kerry Group Plc

Establishment: 1972

Headquarters: Ireland

Revenue: $7.5B in 2023

Kerry Group plc (Kerry Group) provides functional and nutritious solutions to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company's product line includes flavors, lipids, enzymes, fermented components, protein fractions, probiotics, bioactives, biopreservatives, metabolites, and other useful and nourishing substances. The company also sells chilled meals, meat, cereals, dairy flavor products, texturants, savory and sweet items, and taste modulation. Kerry Group markets its products under the DaVinci Gourmet, Big Train, Golden Dipt, and Island Oasis brands. The company uses a range of retailers, convenience stores, and internet marketplaces to offer food products. It has operations throughout Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. Kerry Group's headquarters are situated in Tralee, Kerry, Ireland.

