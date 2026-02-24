Generator Sets Market Size to Surpass USD 99.86 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generator Sets Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Generator Sets Market Size was valued at USD 42.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 99.86 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Industrialization and Urbanization Across Developing Regions to Augment Market Expansion Globally

As the grid's capacity has already been achieved, industrial growth and an increasing urban population are producing an electrical deficit across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. High-capacity generator sets are used by the majority of factories, hospitals, and commercial buildings due to frequent unreliability or inconsistent power supplies. Onsite power demand is equal to the number of new apartment complexes, datacenters, or industrial plants being built. Additionally, the market expansion is being supported by ongoing technological developments in diesel and hybrid generator sets with increased efficiency, reduced emissions, and automation features. Thus, the global market for generator sets is still primarily driven by the ongoing rise in industrial and urban power demand.

Generator Sets Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 42.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 99.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.02% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Low Power Gensets, Medium Power Gensets, High Power Gensets)

• By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, Hybrid)

• By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

• By Sales (Online, Dealer, Retail)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Fuel Type

Diesel dominated the Generator Sets Market with ~73% share in 2025 as they are easily accessible and regarded as the most suitable type of fuel available for any industrial and/or commercial use, as they are also highly reliable and space-efficient. Hybrid are expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2035 as it combines diesel or gas engines with renewable energy sources, such as batteries and solar.

By Application

Industrial dominated the Generator Sets Market with ~45% share in 2025 owing to the continuous demand of high power in manufacturing, data center, hospital and commercial facilities. Residential applications are expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2035 driven by increased urbanization, persistent power outages, as well as rising requirement for house backup systems.

By Type

Low Power Gensets dominated the Generator Sets Market with ~38% share in 2025 due to their inexpensive and mobility features, making them use in small-scale industries, home & dwellings, and remote places. Medium power gensets are expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2035 as rising commercial buildings, few industrial establishments, and healthcare stations will benefit from small-scale, sustainable power solutions.

By Sales

Dealer dominated the Generator Sets Market with ~45% share in 2025 owing to the distribution network, local presence and after sales, guaranteeing installation, maintenance and warranty support that go hand in hand with these entities. Online channels are expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2035 as e-commerce platforms offer convenience, competitive pricing, and a significantly larger selection of items.

Regional Insights:

North America held a major share in the Generator Sets Market in 2025 owing to high levels of industrialization and commercial infrastructure combined with high demand for reliable backup power.

Due to the industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development in growing economies such as China, India, and numerous Southeast Asian nations, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of approximately 41% in 2025, dominating the generator sets market.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Cummins partnered with Exergy Energy, LLC to deploy generator sets, energy storage, and switching solutions that automatically manage facility power without upfront CAPEX.

: Cummins partnered with Exergy Energy, LLC to deploy generator sets, energy storage, and switching solutions that automatically manage facility power without upfront CAPEX. 2025: Generac unveiled the most powerful air-cooled home standby generator, expanding its 10–28 kW range with full integration into its energy ecosystem.

Exclusive Sections of the Generator Sets Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you understand generator set price trends across power ranges, regional price variations, benchmarking by key OEMs, and emerging models such as leasing and pay-per-use.

– helps you understand generator set price trends across power ranges, regional price variations, benchmarking by key OEMs, and emerging models such as leasing and pay-per-use. POWER OUTPUT & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate fuel efficiency, load factors across end-use sectors, voltage stability, and the growing adoption of hybrid or renewable-integrated generator systems.

– helps you evaluate fuel efficiency, load factors across end-use sectors, voltage stability, and the growing adoption of hybrid or renewable-integrated generator systems. OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY & MAINTENANCE METRICS – helps you assess generator performance through mean time between failures, downtime levels, maintenance frequency, operating costs, and predictive maintenance adoption.

– helps you assess generator performance through mean time between failures, downtime levels, maintenance frequency, operating costs, and predictive maintenance adoption. ENVIRONMENTAL & EMISSION METRICS – helps you track CO₂ emissions by fuel type, compliance with global emission standards, noise level benchmarks, and the shift toward low-emission and silent generator technologies.

– helps you track CO₂ emissions by fuel type, compliance with global emission standards, noise level benchmarks, and the shift toward low-emission and silent generator technologies. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare efficiency, reliability, and cost performance among leading manufacturers and identify areas of technological and operational improvement in the generator sets market.

