RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-02-24
Start date2026-02-25
Maturity date2026-03-04
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn522.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn398.7
Accepted volume, SEK bn398.7
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.00



