Susmita Chaudhury appointed Executive Director, EVP of Ipsos MMA’s Center of Excellence

New York, NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsos MMA, a global leader in marketing mix modeling, attribution, and unified commercial investment measurement, today announced that Susmita Chaudhury has re-joined the company as the Executive Director, EVP of Ipsos MMA’s Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India. This key appointment will strengthen Ipsos MMA’s operating, development, innovation, and client agenda, supporting the company’s short and long-term strategic and growth initiatives worldwide. She joins the Executive Leadership Team and will report directly to Patrick Cummings, CEO.

Susmita Chaudhury - Executive Director, EVP of Ipsos MMA’s Center of Excellence

Susmita has more than 27 years of leadership, business acumen, critical thinking, and problem-solving spanning analytics, data management, AI/ML, software development, and the ability to successfully embed them into client organizations. In her most recent role as a Partner at Deloitte Consulting, she provided strategic direction in defining and developing AI strategies, the development of value creation and realization, and the design of new and innovative data and analytic solutions while leading complex client projects and engagements. Prior to Deloitte, Susmita was the EVP, Head of Global Analytics at Ipsos MMA following MMA’s acquisition of SC Analytics, Pvt Ltd, a technology-enabled firm specializing in developing predictive analytic capabilities, a company she co-founded as the Executive Co-Director. Prior to co-founding SC Analytics, she was the Group Manager at Symphony Marketing Solutions, where she led the development of marketing mix modeling, price and promotion, and other integrated solutions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Susmita back to Ipsos MMA”, said Patrick Cummings, CEO. “She brings demonstrated and proven leadership experience, outstanding operational discipline, and an innovative, forward-thinking approach. Her experience and understanding of the marketplace and how quickly it’s evolving have shaped her ability to make calculated risks that are regularly converted into competitive advantages for our clients. Her desire to move quickly, collaborate effectively, and assume responsibility creates a culture of accountability that enables Ipsos MMA to discover and unlock opportunities that will help us strengthen our global business,” said Cummings.

“I am delighted to be back at Ipsos MMA”, said Susmita. “The organization has grown multi-fold over the last few years and has scaled to 30+ countries with a fully integrated global solution. This poses a tremendous opportunity to innovate and develop a transformational unified AI-based data and analytic platform, which will enable us to pivot to a next-generation delivery model. I am excited about the prospects of expanding our team, capabilities, and business.”

Susmita is based in the Ipsos MMA office in Bangalore, India.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 90 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com

