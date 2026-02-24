Stevia Market to Reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2031: 10%+ CAGR Forecast as Plant-Based Sweeteners Gain Traction Worldwide, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the stevia market size is valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during 2026–2031. Market expansion is driven by increasing regulatory validation, rising health concerns associated with sugar consumption, and the accelerating adoption of plant-based sweetening solutions across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical applications. Strengthening regulatory support, including FDA GRAS approvals for rebaudioside M and enzyme-modified steviol glycosides, has significantly enhanced manufacturer confidence and expanded commercial applications globally. Technological advances in bioconversion and precision fermentation are improving taste profiles and lowering production costs, enabling stevia to move beyond niche applications into mainstream reformulation strategies. While Asia-Pacific continues to dominate cultivation and processing, supply-chain scrutiny and tariff risks are encouraging diversification of sourcing strategies.

Stevia Market Drivers and Key Trends

Natural Sweeteners Shift and Rapid Product Innovation:

Growing demand for clean-label, plant-based sweeteners is accelerating stevia adoption across food and beverage applications. Regulatory clarity and GRAS recognition have strengthened buyer confidence, while advances in fermentation-derived Reb M and Reb D are resolving taste limitations, enabling wider rollout of zero-sugar and reduced-sugar products.

Technology-driven Expansion into High-value Applications:

Innovations in extraction, bioconversion, and precision fermentation are improving stevia’s flavor consistency, scalability, and sustainability. At the same time, expanding use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals is opening higher-margin opportunities, positioning stevia as a long-term growth driver beyond traditional beverage reformulation.

Stevia Market Segmentation Highlights

By Format

Powder

Liquid

By Ingredient Type

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy

Others

Regional Stevia Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific: The region plays a central role in the stevia market due to integrated cultivation-to-processing ecosystems across China, India, and Japan. Ongoing trade scrutiny and labor compliance requirements are encouraging sourcing diversification, creating opportunities for emerging suppliers.

North America and Europe: North America remains a stable, mature market supported by regulatory clarity and strong consumer acceptance. Europe is increasingly focused on premium, clean-label stevia applications, with manufacturers leveraging blending and fermentation technologies to overcome taste challenges.

South America and the Middle East: South America, particularly Paraguay, retains strategic importance, traditional leaf cultivation, and strong traceability credentials. In the Middle East, sugar-tax policies are accelerating reduced-sugar reformulation, supporting stevia adoption across food and beverage categories.

Competitive Landscape

The global stevia market is moderately fragmented, with competition between technology-driven innovators and scale-focused producers. Large players leverage advanced fermentation platforms, R&D capabilities, and global distribution networks, while regional suppliers compete on cost and localized sourcing.

Emerging companies using precision fermentation and sweet-protein technologies are disrupting traditional extraction-based models, intensifying innovation pressure. The competitive landscape is increasingly bifurcated between premium, technology-enabled suppliers and high-volume, cost-competitive producers.

Stevia Sector Leaders

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

GLG Life Tech Corp.

