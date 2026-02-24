United States Submersible Pumps Industry Report 2025: A $5.94 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Water Infrastructure Upgrades, Agricultural Irrigation Demand and Industrial Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Submersible Pumps Market Report by Type, Operation, Power Rating, Application, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Submersible Pumps Market is expected to reach US$ 5.94 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.05 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.89% from 2025 to 2033.
With the help of technological developments and energy-efficient pump innovations, the U.S. submersible pump market is growing due to a number of factors, including rising urbanization, increased demand for effective wastewater management, expanding oil and gas exploration, and growing groundwater use for irrigation.
Growing urban infrastructure, the need for dependable water and wastewater management, and an increase in oil and gas development operations are all driving the submersible pump market in the United States. Applications for groundwater extraction are growing as a result of increased agricultural irrigation needs, especially in states that are vulnerable to drought.
Market expansion is further accelerated by the increasing use of corrosion-resistant and energy-efficient pump systems, which are backed by technological advancements and digital monitoring tools. The US market is dynamic and constantly changing due to government investments in water conservation, wastewater treatment, and infrastructure modernization, which also continue to generate high demand for submersible pumps in the commercial, residential, and municipal sectors.
Growth Drivers for the United States Submersible Pumps Market
Expanding Water and Wastewater Management Infrastructure
One of the most significant growth drivers in the U.S. submersible pumps market is the ongoing expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure. Aging municipal systems across major states require modernization to handle rising population density and industrial discharge. Submersible pumps, known for their reliability and low maintenance, are crucial in wastewater treatment, flood control, and sewage management.
With federal and state investments under infrastructure bills, cities are upgrading pipelines, treatment facilities, and stormwater systems - creating consistent demand for submersible pumps. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations from the EPA regarding water quality standards drive municipalities and industries to adopt high-performance, energy-efficient pumping systems to minimize operational costs and environmental impact.
Growth in Agricultural Irrigation and Groundwater Extraction
Agriculture remains a vital part of the U.S. economy, and efficient irrigation solutions are critical in maintaining productivity, particularly in drought-affected states such as California and Texas. Submersible pumps play a central role in groundwater extraction, drip irrigation, and rural water supply systems.
The increasing demand for reliable water resources due to erratic rainfall patterns and declining water tables has encouraged farmers and agribusinesses to adopt high-efficiency submersible pumps. Government initiatives promoting sustainable water usage and rural electrification further support this growth. The integration of solar-powered submersible pumps is also gaining traction, offering a sustainable, low-cost alternative for remote agricultural operations and helping reduce dependence on traditional power sources.
Rising Oil, Gas, and Industrial Applications
The expanding oil and gas sector in the U.S., especially in Texas and the Gulf Coast, continues to drive demand for heavy-duty submersible pumps used in dewatering, drilling, and fluid transfer operations. These pumps are essential for maintaining safety and efficiency in deep-well and offshore environments.
Likewise, industrial sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and chemical processing rely on submersible pumps for fluid handling, slurry transport, and drainage. Technological advancements - like wear-resistant materials and smart pump monitoring - enhance reliability and operational efficiency in harsh conditions. With the energy sector's rebound and increased infrastructure investment, industrial demand for durable, high-performance submersible pumps is expected to remain strong through the coming years.
Challenges in the United States Submersible Pumps Market
High Maintenance and Operational Costs
Despite their advantages, submersible pumps face challenges related to maintenance and operating expenses. Continuous submersion exposes pumps to corrosion, scaling, and wear, particularly in saline or chemically aggressive environments. Regular servicing and replacement of seals, bearings, and impellers can increase long-term costs for industrial and municipal users.
Additionally, electricity consumption remains a concern, especially for deep-well and heavy-duty pumps. While energy-efficient designs and monitoring technologies are emerging, initial investment costs remain high. These factors can deter small-scale operators and municipalities with limited budgets, creating a barrier to widespread adoption despite the pumps' superior performance and reliability.
Supply Chain and Component Availability Issues
The U.S. submersible pump market faces occasional disruptions in raw material and component supply, particularly for stainless steel, high-grade seals, and electronic monitoring systems. Global logistics challenges, fluctuating metal prices, and import dependencies have impacted production timelines and costs. Smaller manufacturers struggle with sourcing specialized components, leading to longer lead times and higher expenses.
Additionally, workforce shortages in manufacturing and maintenance sectors have compounded operational inefficiencies. Although several companies are localizing supply chains and adopting predictive maintenance solutions, consistent access to high-quality materials and parts remains a challenge that can affect market stability and delivery reliability in large-scale projects.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Submersible Pumps Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Operation
6.3 By Power Rating
6.4 By Application
6.5 By States
7. Type
7.1 Open Well
7.2 Borewell
7.3 Non-Clog
8. Operation
8.1 Single Stage
8.2 Multi-Stage
9. Power Rating
9.1 Low
9.2 Medium
9.3 High
10. Application
10.1 Water & Wastewater
10.2 Mining & Construction
10.3 Pulp & Paper
10.4 Energy & Power
10.5 Food & Beverages
10.6 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
10.7 Others
11. Top States
11.1 California
11.2 Texas
11.3 New York
11.4 Florida
11.5 Illinois
11.6 Pennsylvania
11.7 Ohio
11.8 Georgia
11.9 New Jersey
11.10 Washington
11.11 North Carolina
11.12 Massachusetts
11.13 Virginia
11.14 Michigan
11.15 Maryland
11.16 Colorado
11.17 Tennessee
11.18 Indiana
11.19 Arizona
11.20 Minnesota
11.21 Wisconsin
11.22 Missouri
11.23 Connecticut
11.24 South Carolina
11.25 Oregon
11.26 Louisiana
11.27 Alabama
11.28 Kentucky
11.29 Rest of United States
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Overviews
15.2 Key Person
15.3 Recent Developments
15.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5 Revenue Analysis
- Atlas Copco
- Flowserve Corporation
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- ITT Gould's Pumps Inc.
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited
- KSB Aktiengesellschaft
- Schlumberger
- Sulzer AG
- Weir Group Plc.
- Xylem Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntjwvi
