Industrial Air Filters Market to Reach USD 20.51 Billion by 2031 | Latest Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Air Filters Market is poised for steady expansion, driven by rapid industrialization, tightening environmental regulations, and growing awareness of occupational health and indoor air quality. According to a newly published market research report by The Insight Partners, the market is projected to grow from USD 13.14 billion in 2024 to USD 20.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2025–2031.

Industrial air filtration systems have become mission-critical infrastructure across manufacturing, chemicals, petrochemicals, power generation, mining, pharmaceuticals, and food processing industries. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and production volumes increase globally, the demand for advanced filtration technologies continues to accelerate.

The upward trajectory reflects a broad industrial recovery and structural transformation toward cleaner, more sustainable operations.

Key Growth Driver: Global Industrial Expansion & Manufacturing Recovery

According to the 29th Edition of the International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics (2023), global industrial sectors recorded 2.3% growth, signaling continued post-pandemic recovery. Manufacturing led the expansion with 3.2% growth, supported by higher production in:

Automotive

Cement

Chemicals

Metals

Electronics

Energy and utilities

As factories scale production, airborne contaminants such as dust, chemical vapors, fumes, smoke, and particulate matter increase proportionally. Industrial air filtration systems are essential for:

Emission control

Compliance with air quality norms

Protection of sensitive manufacturing equipment

Ensuring worker health and safety

Stricter environmental frameworks, including the Clean Air Act, and standards enforced by agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), are accelerating adoption in developed economies.

Market Trends Reshaping Industrial Air Filtration

Advanced Filtration Media Innovation

Modern industrial facilities are transitioning from conventional filters to high-performance systems such as:

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

ULPA (Ultra Low Penetration Air)

Electrostatic precipitators

Activated carbon filters

Nanofiber-enhanced media

Emerging technologies include:

Multi-layer composite structures

Antimicrobial coatings

Self-cleaning filters

Pleated high-surface-area designs

These innovations improve:

Dust loading capacity

Energy efficiency

Airflow stability

Lifecycle cost performance

Segmentation Analysis: Industrial Air Filters Market

By Filter Media

Non-Woven Fabric Filters – Largest Market Share

Non-woven fabrics dominate due to:

Lightweight structure

High dust-holding capacity

Versatility in HVAC, manufacturing, and cleanrooms

Compatibility with nanofiber and activated carbon treatments

Their efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness make them ideal across industries requiring continuous air purification.

Fiberglass Filters – Highest CAGR (6.7%)

Fiberglass filters are witnessing the fastest growth owing to:

Superior heat resistance

Large dust capacity

Resistance to harsh industrial environments

Longevity and reduced replacement cycles

Strategic industry collaboration is also accelerating innovation. For example, in December 2024, Harbin ROPV Industrial Co. Ltd partnered with Impact Filtration Inc. to expand fiberglass-reinforced filtration offerings.

By Industry Vertical

Chemicals & Petrochemicals – Largest Adopter

Chemical and petrochemical plants rely heavily on advanced air filtration technologies to:

Control hazardous emissions

Prevent catalyst contamination

Protect instruments and processing equipment

Maintain regulatory compliance

High-efficiency systems like HEPA and electrostatic filters ensure environmental safety while reducing operational risks.

Regional refinery upgrades and stricter emission mandates across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and North America are bolstering demand in this sector.





Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific to Lead Future Growth

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The region faces severe air pollution challenges. According to global health data, approximately 6.5 million deaths annually are linked to poor air quality, with nearly 70% occurring in Asia Pacific.

Contributing factors include:

Rapid urbanization

Expanding industrial base

Growing energy consumption

Rising automotive output

Major pollutants include:

PM2.5 and PM10

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Industrial emissions

Governments are addressing air quality concerns through initiatives such as:

Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership

Acid Deposition Monitoring Network in East Asia

As compliance mechanisms strengthen, industries are investing significantly in advanced air filtration infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Stringent Government Regulations

Environmental regulations worldwide are becoming increasingly strict. Governments mandate emission control systems in industries such as:

Steel and cement

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverage

Power generation

Mining

Compliance with national emission standards and workplace safety norms is no longer optional, making air filtration systems critical capital investments.

Opportunity: Smart & IoT-Enabled Air Filtration Systems

The integration of IoT technology into industrial filtration is transforming the market.

Smart filters now feature:

Real-time particulate monitoring

Pressure differential sensors

Predictive maintenance alerts

Automated performance analytics

These systems allow:

Reduced downtime

Lower maintenance costs

Enhanced energy optimization

Extended filter life

The shift toward Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is unlocking new revenue streams in digital filtration monitoring solutions.

⚠️ Challenge: High Operating Costs & Energy Consumption

Despite growth opportunities, challenges remain:

High initial capital investment

Increased pressure drop in high-efficiency filters

Energy consumption constraints

Maintenance downtime

Small and mid-sized manufacturers may delay upgrades due to budget limitations. Furthermore, poor system design can affect efficiency and lifecycle performance.

Balancing filtration performance and energy efficiency remains a key engineering challenge.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Industrial Air Filter Companies

The market is moderately consolidated, with key players investing in acquisitions, product innovation, and geographic expansion.

Major Companies Include:

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Alfa Laval AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

HYDAC International GmbH

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Hollingsworth & Vose Co

Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd

Recent Industry Developments

November 2025: Parker Hannifin Corporation announced a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation for USD 9.25 billion, strengthening its filtration portfolio.

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation for USD 9.25 billion, strengthening its filtration portfolio. October 2025: Donaldson Company, Inc. opened a new distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, enhancing supply chain capabilities in mobile solutions and industrial filtration segments.

These developments signal strong consolidation and long-term strategic investment across the industrial air filter ecosystem.

Why Industrial Air Filters Are Becoming Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Industrial air filters are no longer optional compliance tools — they are strategic operational assets. They help industries:

Reduce environmental footprint

Improve energy efficiency

Extend machinery lifespan

Safeguard workforce health

Avoid regulatory penalties

Support ESG and sustainability initiatives

As industries transition toward carbon neutrality and cleaner production models, air filtration will remain a core enabler of sustainable industrial development.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is driving the Industrial Air Filters Market growth?

Stringent environmental regulations, industrial expansion, rising pollution levels, and increasing awareness of worker safety are key growth drivers.

Q2. Which region is growing fastest?

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to industrialization and regulatory tightening.

Q3. Which filter type dominates the market?

Non-woven fabric filters hold the largest market share, while fiberglass filters show the fastest growth.

Q4. What is the projected market size by 2031?

The market is expected to reach USD 20.51 billion by 2031.

Conclusion

The Global Industrial Air Filters Market is entering a sustained growth phase, fuelled by industrial modernization, environmental accountability, and technological transformation. As global regulations tighten and pollution concerns intensify, advanced air filtration systems will remain a cornerstone of industrial infrastructure worldwide.

For detailed market insights, competitive analysis, segmentation data, and strategic forecasts, the complete Industrial Air Filters Market report by The Insight Partners provides comprehensive industry coverage through 2031.

