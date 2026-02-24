United States Sports Analytics Market Analysis Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Agile Sports Analytics, Catapult, Chyron, Experfy, Genius Sports, HCL Technologies, iSportsAnalysis, Oracle, SAP

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Sports Analytics Market Report by Sport, Component, Deployment, End User, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States Sports Analytics Market is expected to grow significantly, rising from US$ 1.49 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.30 billion in 2033. This growth shows a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.22% during the period from 2025 through 2033.

The major drivers for this growth are rising adoption of data-driven decision-making by teams and organizations, evolution in technologies, and expanding focus on performance optimization and fan engagement analytics.

Sport analytics is the application of data analysis methods to analyze and improve player performance, team strategy, and overall results in sport. Through statistical models and algorithms, sports institutions extract knowledge from massive amounts of data that is produced during games, exercises, and player training. Sport analytics involves different measures, such as player efficiency ratings, advanced statistical metrics, and games simulations.

In the US, sports analytics has become increasingly popular in professional leagues like the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Teams utilize data analysts and sports scientists to advise on player recruitment, game strategy, and prevention from injuries. The success of analytical models, as seen in baseball's Oakland Athletics and several basketball franchises, has created an interest base outside of top-tier sports. College sports programs and youth sports leagues are increasingly embracing analytics to inform training and competition.

The growth of wearable technology and tracking systems has further spurred the trend, enabling coaches and athletes to leverage real-time data for optimizing performance. With evolving sports analytics, it holds the promise to transform the field of sports performance and management.

Growth Drivers in the United States Sports Analytics Market

Surging Use of Data-Driven Decision-Making Across Sports Organizations

The surging use of data-driven insights in order to maximize performance is one of the key drivers of growth of the U.S. sports analytics market. Sports organizations from the NBA, NFL, and MLB leagues make use of analytics tools in order to analyze player performances, monitor fitness levels, and create effective game plans. Sophisticated data modeling and predictive analysis enable staffs to identify strengths, weaknesses, and injury vulnerabilities, making them more competitive as a whole.

In addition, front offices leverage analytics in recruiting players and in optimizing salaries. Widespread use of wearable devices and IoT sensors has greatly enhanced the quantity and quality of available data to analyze. October 2024, IBM deepened its partnership with the US Open Tennis Championships, building on AI-driven match analytics, player analytics, and interactive fan engagement tools for the tournament's official digital platforms.

Increased Investment in Technology and AI Adoption

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data platforms convergence is reshaping the sports analytics ecosystem in the United States. AI-based solutions can track player movement in real-time, predict injuries, and simulate game outcomes with high accuracy. Top sports teams are spending big on data platforms and analytics infrastructure to stand out in the competition. AI-powered video analytics also enable granular performance analysis, allowing for accurate tactical analysis.

AI-powered fan engagement analytics are also assisting clubs and broadcast partners in personalizing content and marketing initiatives, increasing revenue generation. Collaborations between sporting organizations and technology companies are growing fast, especially in developing bespoke analytical tools for scouting, training, and event management. February 2025, Stats Perform revealed a new AI-powered sports data platform, bringing together predictive analytics to enhance real-time performance monitoring and decision-making for US professional sports teams.

Growing Commercial Applications Beyond Player Performance

The application of sports analytics in the U.S. is broadening beyond assessing performance to embrace fan engagement, marketing, and stadium management. Leagues and teams are using analytics to uncover audience tastes, improve ticketing policies, and maximize sponsorship yields. Through the study of consumer buying trends and social media usage, sports organizations can optimize marketing campaigns and enhance fan retention. Stadiums also employ data analytics for security operations, concession planning, and crowd management.

Predictive analytics is also employed by betting and fantasy sports platforms in order to maximize user engagement and experience. Real-time analytics is employed by broadcasters to present enriched content with interactive statistics. The application of sports analytics in such commercial spaces has generated new streams of revenue and elevated its strategic position. August 2024, Hudl launched a cloud-based suite of analytics in the US, which allowed coaches to view detailed game footage, sophisticated metrics, and interactive reports for strategic sports performance enhancement.

Key Players Analysis

Agile Sports Analytics

Catapult

Chyron Corporation

Experfy Inc

Genius Sports Group

HCL Technologies Limited

iSportsAnalysis

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Sports Analytics Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Sport

6.2 By Component

6.3 By Deployment

6.4 By End User

6.5 By States



7. Sport

7.1 Football (Soccer)

7.2 Cricket

7.3 Basketball

7.4 Hockey

7.5 American Football

7.6 Baseball

7.7 Rugby

7.8 Other Sports



8. Component

8.1 Software

8.2 Services



9. Deployment

9.1 On-Premise

9.2 Cloud



10. End User

10.1 Sports Teams/Clubs

10.2 Leagues and Federations

10.3 Individual Athletes

10.4 Sports Betting Operators

10.5 Others



11. Top States

11.1 California

11.2 Texas

11.3 New York

11.4 Florida

11.5 Illinois

11.6 Pennsylvania

11.7 Ohio

11.8 Georgia

11.9 New Jersey

11.10 Washington

11.11 North Carolina

11.12 Massachusetts

11.13 Virginia

11.14 Michigan

11.15 Maryland

11.16 Colorado

11.17 Tennessee

11.18 Indiana

11.19 Arizona

11.20 Minnesota

11.21 Wisconsin

11.22 Missouri

11.23 Connecticut

11.24 South Carolina

11.25 Oregon

11.26 Louisiana

11.27 Alabama

11.28 Kentucky

11.29 Rest of United States



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Overviews

15.2 Key Person

15.3 Recent Developments

15.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sll2k3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment