GOLD BOX Secures $65 Million in New Financing, Accelerates Expansion in Pakistan’s Interest-Based E-Commerce Market

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest record, GOLD BOX secures $65 million in a new financing round. With its holistic approach, the company will further accelerate its expansion in Pakistan’s interest-based e-commerce landscape.





As an exclusive e-commerce platform in Pakistan, GOLD BOX focuses on the “interest-based e-commerce + mystery box” model. It targets the young user market with entertaining and randomized consumption experiences, creating a clear differentiation from traditional e-commerce platforms. The platform caters to emerging market users’ demand for highly engaging and interactive consumption scenarios, boasting strong local adaptability and replication potential.

From a market perspective, Pakistan’s e-commerce penetration is still on the rise. Alongside the rapid popularization of online entertainment and mobile payment, the platform provides fertile ground for the growth of the interest-based e-commerce model. With its differentiated product structure and localized operations, GOLD BOX has established a clear market positioning in its early stages.





By securing $65 million in financing round, the platform intends to allocate the funds to in few sections including, upgrading platform technology and system capabilities, expanding user scale and increasing market penetration, integrating supply chains and expanding brand partnerships, continuously validating and optimizing the business model.

As the lead investor, Tophatter Innovation Incubator has extensive expertise in interest-based e-commerce and innovative consumption models. Its investment team expressed optimism about GOLD BOX’s growth potential in emerging markets and the long-term commercial viability of the mystery box mechanism in the local market.

Furthermore, GOLD BOX is poised to consolidate its presence in the Pakistani market while gradually exploring replication and expansion opportunities into other emerging markets, aiming to build a regionally influential interest-based e-commerce platform.

About GOLD BOX:

It is a next-generation e-commerce platform centered on 'interest-driven, value-returning,' born in the heart of South Asia's digital economy wave—Islamabad, Pakistan. We are not just a blind box e-commerce business, but a global innovative platform that combines the enjoyment of consumption, wealth creation opportunities, and social interaction.

Company Contact：



Company Name: Goldbox

Contact Person: Jan

Email: developer@goldbox.club

Website: goldbox.club



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8baac76a-4b0b-46e4-b1cf-5e44a0d36c32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27201f77-d2f3-4d4e-8db8-6328925fbfd8