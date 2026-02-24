United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Gastrointestinal Disorder Prevalence, Consumer Preference for Natural Formulations and Increased Digestive Health Awareness

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Report by Origin, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ 0.68 billion by 2033 from US$ 0.45 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.37% from 2025 to 2033

The U.S. market for digestive enzyme supplements is driven by factors such as growing e-commerce distribution, the adoption of personalized nutrition solutions, the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, consumer preference for natural supplements, and rising awareness of digestive health.

In order to promote the best possible nutrient absorption and gastrointestinal health, digestive enzyme supplements help break down proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates. These supplements are used to treat lactose intolerance, indigestion, and bloating in the United States. The market serves both retail and clinical segments and includes chewables, pills, powders, and capsules.

Demand is driven by rising digestive problem prevalence, increased health consciousness, and growing interest in preventative care. Accessibility is made easier by e-commerce, pharmacies, and specialty nutrition stores. Additionally, the market is driven by consumer preference for enzyme formulations that are natural, plant-based, and produced from dairy. Consistent expansion is supported by growing knowledge of the benefits of gut microbiota and holistic health.

Growing awareness of gut health and digestive wellness across all age groups is driving the market for digestive enzyme supplements in the United States. Higher supplement intake is a result of the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions such bloating, lactose intolerance, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Demand is further increased by the need for improved digestive support among aging populations. Premium products are becoming more and more popular as consumers want natural, plant-based, and non-GMO enzyme supplements. Specialty nutrition stores and e-commerce platforms improve convenience and accessibility. Additionally, producers are encouraged to develop innovative formulations that address both general wellness and condition-specific digestion demands due to the increased interest in customized nutrition and preventive healthcare.

Growth Drivers for the United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market



Rising Digestive Health Awareness

Awareness of digestive health has significantly increased in the U.S., driven by education campaigns, social media, and wellness influencers. Consumers understand the importance of nutrient absorption and gut microbiome balance, seeking supplements to prevent bloating, indigestion, and nutrient deficiencies. Digestive enzyme supplements, including amylase, protease, and lipase formulations, are widely recognized for their role in improving gastrointestinal comfort.

Health-conscious individuals, fitness enthusiasts, and aging populations are adopting enzyme supplements as part of daily routines. Retailers and healthcare professionals promote their benefits, while e-commerce platforms provide easy access. This growing knowledge of digestive wellness not only drives demand but also encourages manufacturers to innovate with targeted and high-potency formulations. Overall, increased awareness has transformed digestive enzymes from niche supplements into mainstream wellness products.

Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders are increasingly common in the U.S., affecting millions annually. Conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, acid reflux, and chronic indigestion create a demand for digestive support solutions. Digestive enzyme supplements help mitigate symptoms by facilitating nutrient breakdown and improving absorption, reducing discomfort. With rising healthcare costs and a focus on preventive care, many consumers prefer over-the-counter supplements to manage mild digestive issues.

Healthcare practitioners and dietitians also recommend enzyme supplements as complementary therapy. The growing patient population, coupled with lifestyle factors such as poor diet and stress, reinforces the need for digestive support, making gastrointestinal disorders a major driver of enzyme supplement consumption.

Consumer Preference for Natural and Plant-Based Formulations

Modern consumers are increasingly seeking natural, plant-based, and non-GMO health supplements, including digestive enzymes. Plant-derived enzymes from sources like pineapple (bromelain) and papaya (papain) are preferred over synthetic options due to perceived safety, efficacy, and sustainability.

Vegan and vegetarian populations drive demand for cruelty-free, plant-based formulations. Packaging, labeling, and marketing emphasizing natural origin further appeal to health-conscious buyers. Additionally, manufacturers are innovating with blends of fruit, vegetable, and microbial enzymes to cater to specific digestive needs. This trend aligns with broader wellness and sustainability movements, promoting higher adoption of enzyme supplements in the U.S. market.

Challenges in the United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market



Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Digestive enzyme supplements face regulatory scrutiny from the FDA and other agencies. Manufacturers must comply with labeling, safety, and ingredient regulations. Misleading claims, such as therapeutic effects beyond dietary support, can lead to product recalls or legal penalties. Regulatory compliance adds cost and complexity, particularly for small and mid-sized companies.

Moreover, varying state regulations and global export requirements create additional barriers. Ensuring quality, safety, and accurate labeling while meeting market demand remains challenging. These constraints may limit new product launches, affect innovation, and impact consumer trust.

Consumer Awareness and Education

Despite rising interest, many consumers lack adequate understanding of digestive enzyme benefits, proper dosage, and differences between enzyme types. Misconceptions regarding side effects, effectiveness, and necessity can reduce adoption. Educating consumers through marketing, nutrition counseling, and product information is essential.

Limited awareness slows market penetration, especially in emerging regions or among older demographics. Retailers and manufacturers must invest in outreach campaigns to bridge knowledge gaps, enhance confidence, and increase repeat purchases. Without effective consumer education, the potential for sustained growth in the U.S. digestive enzyme supplements market remains constrained.

Key Players Analysis

Enzymes, Inc.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Enzymedica

Klaire Laboratories

National Enzyme Company

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Metagenics

Danone

Integrative Therapeutics

Vox Nutrition

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Origin

6.2 By Application

6.3 By States



7. Origin

7.1 Animal

7.2 Microbial

7.3 Plants

7.4 Others



8. Application

8.1 Additional Supplements

8.2 Medical & Infant Nutrition

8.3 Sports Nutrition



9. Top States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments

13.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Revenue Analysis

