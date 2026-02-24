Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting March 5, 2026 - final agenda, proposals and candidates for the Board of Directors.

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

No changes have been made to the agenda and proposals that were published with the meeting notice on February 10, 2026. No further proposals were received from shareholders regarding the appointment of committee members to the Company’s Nomination Committee.

The deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors has expired. The following persons have submitted candidacies for the Board of Directors:

  1. Edda Blumenstein
  2. Guðjón Auðunsson
  3. Guðjón Reynisson
  4. Hjörleifur Pálsson
  5. Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall be composed of five members elected at the Annual General Meeting for a term of one year at a time. Since other candidacies for the Board of Directors were not received within the deadline, the Company's Board of Directors will be elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at https://www.festi.is/en/vidburdir/agm-2026   

For more information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. (asta@festi.is).


