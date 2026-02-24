School the World Dedicates 200th School in Central America, Marking 17 Years of Community-Led Education Development

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School the World, a Boston-based non-profit, celebrated the dedication of its 200th school on February 20 in Tululché II, Guatemala, marking a significant milestone in the organization's 17-year commitment to community-driven education development. The dedication included 32 service learning students from nine Northeast high schools who witnessed firsthand how local communities lead their own educational transformation.

The 200th school completion also celebrates the start of a five-year partnership that includes classroom libraries, parent empowerment programs, teacher training, and educational scholarships for students continuing beyond primary school.

"Reaching 200 schools is a testament to the vision and determination of the communities we've been honored to work alongside," said Kate Curran, CEO of School the World. "Each of these schools exists because local leaders identified the need, governments co-invested in infrastructure, and parents and community volunteers showed up to build spaces where their children could thrive."

The organization partners with local governments and community volunteers to co-invest in building vibrant, child-friendly schools and playgrounds in rural areas where they're most needed. These safe, colorful spaces become a source of pride for the entire community and a place where children are eager to show up and learn, developing academic foundations alongside critical social and emotional skills through both classroom experiences and play.

The 200th dedication took place in Central America, where School the World began its work. As part of its ongoing expansion, the organization recently announced its first-ever work beyond Central America, with new schools under construction in the Philippines.

"Service learning is core to our mission because it creates opportunities for students to learn from communities," Curran added. "These young people witnessed communities choosing their own path forward and creating educational opportunities for generations to come."

For more information about School the World, visit www.schooltheworld.org.

About School the World

School the World, a Boston-based non-profit, partners with rural communities in Central America and the Philippines to co-create educational opportunities that last. Working alongside local governments, parents, and teachers, we support the construction of vibrant schools and playgrounds, and commit to multi-year partnerships that include classroom libraries, teacher training, parent empowerment programs, and educational scholarships. Since 2009, we've built over 200 schools and served tens of thousands of students, always centering community vision and leadership. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.